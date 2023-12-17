comScore
Chile National Plebiscite 2023: Google Doodle honours democratic spirit

 Livemint

Chile National Plebiscite 2023: The doodle, a temporary alteration of the Google logo, serves as a visual tribute to the significance of the plebiscite in Chilean history and its impact on the country's democratic journey

Chile National Plebiscite 2023: Chileans are holding a plebiscite today, December 17th, 2023, to decide whether or not to approve a new proposed constitution.Premium
Chile National Plebiscite 2023: Chileans are holding a plebiscite today, December 17th, 2023, to decide whether or not to approve a new proposed constitution.

Chile National Plebiscite 2023: In a democratic spirit and the celebration of civic engagement, Google has adorned its homepage with a vibrant and symbolic doodle to commemorate the Chile National Plebiscite 2023, on December 17, 2023. The doodle, a temporary alteration of the Google logo, serves as a visual tribute to the significance of the plebiscite in Chilean history and its impact on the country's democratic journey.

Significance of Chile National Plebiscite 2023

The National Plebiscite in Chile holds immense historical importance, marking pivotal moments in the nation's path towards democracy. Chileans are holding a plebiscite today, December 17th, 2023, to decide whether or not to approve a new proposed constitution.

The push to rewrite the constitution that dates back to the 1973-1990 rule of General Augusto Pinochet was born out of fiery protests four years ago sparked in part by deep inequality that many blamed on that framework.

The mandatory plebiscite is the country’s second attempt at drafting a new charter. The first attempt was written by a body elected by popular vote and dominated by left-wing voices. It granted far-reaching environmental protections and guaranteed a wide slate of social rights. But for many Chileans it was too radical and it was rejected in September 2022 by voters, according to Reuters.

History of Chile National Plebiscite 2023

Chile's history spans from pre-Columbian indigenous cultures to Spanish colonization, leading to independence in 1818. The 19th and early 20th centuries saw political instability, and the 1973 coup by General Pinochet marked a period of authoritarian rule until 1990. The transition to democracy followed, emphasizing economic stability and social policies. Recent years have witnessed social protests, prompting discussions on constitutional reform and addressing social inequalities. Chile remains a stable democracy facing ongoing challenges related to various issues, including environmental concerns and calls for social justice.

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 07:30 AM IST
