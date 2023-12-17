Chile National Plebiscite 2023: Google Doodle honours democratic spirit
Chile National Plebiscite 2023: In a democratic spirit and the celebration of civic engagement, Google has adorned its homepage with a vibrant and symbolic doodle to commemorate the Chile National Plebiscite 2023, on December 17, 2023. The doodle, a temporary alteration of the Google logo, serves as a visual tribute to the significance of the plebiscite in Chilean history and its impact on the country's democratic journey.