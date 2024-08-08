Chilling video! Massive python gets trapped in fishing net in Karnataka village

The python was first spotted by Agumbe locals, who immediately alerted the forest officials, who then dialed the ARRS.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published8 Aug 2024, 06:34 PM IST
The ARRS officials also conducted an onsite awareness program for locals and distributed informative materials.
The ARRS officials also conducted an onsite awareness program for locals and distributed informative materials.(Screengrab: Instagram)

Wildlife officials have rescued a 7-foot-long Python in a Karnataka village. According to the chilling video going viral on social media, the python was struggling to survive after it got caught in a fishing net on a river bank in Agumbe's village.

The video, shared on Instagram by Ajay Giri, the field director at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS), showed the majestic snake lying static in the water after accidentally entrapping itself in the fishing net.

The ARRS officials arrived at the spot and managed to free the python from the net with the help of a restraining tube. The snake was later released into the wild.

"A python (~7ft long) was sighted entangled in the fishing net on a river bank. Concerned locals informed in-charge forest department officials and they called ARRS. Over the call, we instructed locals about do’s and don’ts and rushed to the location," Giri's post read.

After inspection, Giri said, the ARRS officials realised that the snake had consumed something big. "The snake was gently removed from the net with the help of a restraining tube and scissors. It was gently bagged."

The ARRS officials then conducted an onsite awareness program for locals and distributed informative materials.

"Later the snake was released into the wild in the presence of in-charge forest department officials. The best part was the snake didn't regurgitate its meal," Giri added.

Watch video here:
 

 

In July, the Instagrammer and his team had rescued a 12-foot long King Cobra which took refuge in a bush in the compound of a house in Agumbe. Giri regularly posts videos of the ARRS rescues in Karnataka.

 

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 06:34 PM IST
