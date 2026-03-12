China mocks Donald Trump: US president’s group prayer at White House turns viral joke, ‘The world is laughing at him’

A viral moment from the White House has become the unlikely inspiration for a social media trend in China. And, it is not exactly flattering for Donald Trump.

After a video of a prayer circle at the White House went viral, Chinese bosses at small businesses and factories started making fun of it. Workers are seen forming circles, placing hands on each other's shoulders or heads. They humorously "pray" for things like better sales, higher wages and business success.

The parody videos are now blowing up on Chinese platforms like Douyin and Weibo, with many users poking fun at the US president.

What started as a White House moment for Donald Trump has ended up as free comedy content for millions across China.

Photos and videos of such group prayers have flooded social media platforms outside China as well. On Facebook and Twitter (now X), many users are now posting such content.

Social media reactions A social media user shared, “President Zhang invited colleagues to pray for strong sales of aluminium cutting machines in March. Everyone stood around President Zhang and placed their hands on her shoulders.”

“On March 10 local time, President Zhang of Jiurun went to the production workshop and invited everyone to pray for sales in March, hoping for a surge in sales in March!!” the user added while sharing a photo of the prayer.

Another user reacted, “I am so looking forward to the Chinese Century. Everything we’ve been told about them is just scaremongering - they’re funny as hell.”

“Joke or not, it’s actually a positive first step for the Chinese to explore having faith in something other than a secular world of materialism,” posted another user.

Another user wrote, “If there is this kind of sane humour, corrupt, cult-like humour never arises. Humour acts like a lubricant that loosens the rigidity of society.”

“The irony here is hard to miss… In China, religious expression is fine as a meme — but practising it freely outside the state system can cross a political red line. Kind of raises the question: Would those same bosses still find it funny if the prayer wasn’t a joke?” asked a social media user.