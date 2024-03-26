China news: Boy grows up in ‘financial difficulty’, learns after graduation father owns ₹692-crore business
Zhang Zilong, heir to Mala Prince, initially thought his family was in debt. Despite his newfound wealth, he aims to avoid the 'fu er dai' label in China.
Zhang Zilong learned of his family's vast wealth only after completing his university education. For years, he was under the impression that his family was struggling with debt due to the financial demands of running their business.
