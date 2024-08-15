Separated by ’cruel’ grandmother, man reunites with parents after 37 years

A Chinese couple recently reunited with their son 37 years after he was given away by his paternal grandmother due to financial reasons, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The report mentioned that the third son of the family was born to a woman in Weinan, Shaanxi province, in 1986. However, as the family was too poor to raise another child, the grandmother arranged for him to be adopted by a guy called Zhao just one day after he was born. In a shocking incident, the report further claimed that the parents of the child were unaware of the grandmother's decision to give him away. They only knew that Zhao was from Shandong province in eastern China.

Regarding whether the grandmother received payment for giving away the child, the report noted that the exact amount Zhao paid her is unclear.

However, the couple longed for their son and so after the grandmother passed away, Li and his wife spent 30 years searching for their son. Their long wait ended in February this year when the Ministry of Public Security’s database confirmed that their blood samples matched those of a man named Pang residing in Shandong province's Zaozhuang city, as reported by SCMP.

The couple were able to find their son with the help of a DNA database that the Chinese police had created in 2009. SCMP report mentioned that this database was created by collecting blood samples from families of missing children and adoptees searching for their biological parents.

