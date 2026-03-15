Chinese actress carries plastic bag on red carpet; internet says ‘that’s our vegetable bag’

Chinese actor Zhang Jingyi has gone viral for an unexpected red carpet moment that left the internet amused and puzzled in equal measure. The 26-year-old actor attended the Beijing International Film Festival looking elegant in a sleek black gown — but it wasn’t her outfit that grabbed attention.

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Instead, it was the accessory in her hand: a plain yellow plastic bag.

Photos from the event quickly began circulating on social media, with users surprised to see a celebrity arriving at a major film festival carrying what looked like an everyday grocery bag rather than the designer clutch usually associated with glamorous red carpet appearances.

The contrast between the sophisticated setting and the extremely ordinary bag quickly sparked a wave of memes, jokes and speculation online. Some social media users joked that the bag looked like something straight out of their kitchen drawers.

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“Zhang Jingyi flexing a $1,790 Balenciaga bag… Meanwhile, the world: That's our grocery bag,” one user wrote on X, capturing the mood of the internet.

Another user wrote, “Zhang Jingyi carrying a $1,790 bag(over P1.5 lakh) Indians: Same bag we bring vegetables in for free.”

Several fans also drew comparisons to a controversial luxury accessory by the fashion house Balenciaga — the so-called “Trash Pouch”. The unusual handbag was introduced in 2022 by creative director Demna Gvasalia as part of the brand’s Winter 2022 360° collection.

The pouch was deliberately designed to resemble a disposable garbage bag and was priced at around $1,800, sparking widespread debate in the fashion world about the boundaries between irony, art and luxury.

Speaking about the design during an interview at the time, Demna had said, “Couldn't miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn't love a fashion scandal?”

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Given the resemblance, some internet users initially assumed Zhang Jingyi’s accessory might be a similar high-concept fashion statement.

However, fact-checks later clarified that the actor’s bag was not a designer piece at all. Reports suggested that the yellow plastic bag was simply an ordinary item and not an expensive luxury prop.

According to some reports circulating online, the choice of accessory may have been symbolic rather than fashionable. It was reportedly linked to the storyline or character elements from her recent film, though the actor herself has not publicly explained the decision.

Even without a confirmed explanation, the moment proved how quickly unexpected details can dominate red carpet conversations.

In an era when celebrity appearances are often carefully curated with luxury styling, Zhang Jingyi’s plastic bag moment struck many viewers as refreshingly unconventional — while others simply found it amusing.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.