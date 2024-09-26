Chinese boarding school punishes student for using toilet at night, makes him write self-reflection letter

  • The student went to the washroom at 11 pm, which is 15 minutes past curfew, and was caught. The boarding school administrators forced him to write a 'deep self-reflection' letter and distribute 1,000 photocopies of the essay to his schoolmates as punishment.

Livemint
Updated26 Sep 2024, 06:37 PM IST
(File) The school even deducted five points from his class’s monthly discipline score.
(File) The school even deducted five points from his class’s monthly discipline score.

Boarding schools in India and abroad are considered tough and strict. Often, cases of punishment of children staying in hostels become newspaper headlines.

A similar incident took place in Yundong Secondary School in China's Shanxi province, where incidents of students being punished by staff members for using the toilet at night came to light.

Also Read | Odisha college expels seven students for ‘cooking beef’ in hostel room

According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) that cited Beijing News, the student went to the washroom at 11 pm, which is 15 minutes past curfew, and was caught.

Following this, he was reprimanded by the staff members, and the boarding school administrators forced him to write a 'deep self-reflection' letter and distribute 1,000 photocopies of the essay to his schoolmates as punishment. The school even deducted five points from his class’s monthly discipline score.

The Beijing News further reported, citing a teacher, that students were prohibited from walking around the dormitory after 10:45 PM, including a bar on using the toilet. The students needed to contact dorm administrators for permission in case they wanted to use the toilet after curfew.

Also Read | Bihar college hostel uses Ram Vilas Paswan’s plaque as a drain cover, sparks row

As quoted by SCMP, the student's letter read, “I have seriously breached the school rules, and going to the toilet in the evening not only disturbed other students’ sleep but also brought shame to my class.” He even apologised to his classmates and teachers, stating he would not repeat the same mistake.

The incident has gained momentum in social media, and people have compared the boarding school with a prison.

Government's response:

The South China Morning Post reported that the Education Department of Huairen asked the institute to reflect on its errors in reaction to the incident.

“We instructed the school to learn from this incident and reflect on its errors. We told them to revise their discipline policies,” SCMP quoted the education authority as saying.

Also Read | 19-year-old daughter of IPS officer found dead in hostel room in Lucknow

Apart from this, the Education Department of Huairen directed the school to engage with the boy caringly, mandating compensation of 100 yuan to cover the cost of copying the self-reflection essay.

Also, the department directed all schools in the city to implement appropriate and humane discipline policies in future.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsChinese boarding school punishes student for using toilet at night, makes him write self-reflection letter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.00660.00
      Chennai
      77,051.00660.00
      Delhi
      77,203.00660.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.00660.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L-0.22
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.