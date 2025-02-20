Imagine rushing to the restroom only to find out you're being timed. That’s what employees at a Chinese company are facing after their employer introduced a strict “toilet usage management rule.”

Citing an ancient medical text, the Three Brothers Machine Manufacturing Company in Foshan, Guangdong, imposed designated time slots for bathroom breaks and a two-minute limit for unscheduled visits.

The policy references the “Yellow Emperor’s Inner Canon” (Huang Di Nei Jing), a foundational text in traditional Chinese medicine, asserting that the guideline is intended for the health of its employees, reported the Yangcheng Evening News.

The manufacturing company insists the policy is meant to improve efficiency and workplace discipline.

How does this work? According to the company's policy, workers are permitted to use the toilet before 8 am, from 10:30 am to 10:40 am, between 12 noon and 1:30 pm, from 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm, and from 5:30 pm to 6 pm.

Employees on overtime shifts are allowed to use the facilities after 9 pm.

If workers urgently need to urinate during other periods, they may do so but must limit their time to two minutes.

Employees with special physical conditions requiring bathroom access during restricted times may seek HR approval.

Also Read | Chinese company shames employees by posting toilet photos for taking long breaks

What happens if employees violate the rule? According to a South China Post report, the company said it would monitor employees through surveillance cameras and fine those who violated the rule 100 yuan ( ₹1200 approx).

The rule, which was implemented on February 11, was scheduled for a pilot run until the end of February, with official implementation planned for March 1.

However, the Yangcheng Evening News reported that on February 13, the company revoked the rule after widespread outrage, calling the policy an invasion of personal rights.

Trend in China This incident is part of a broader trend in China, where companies impose strict regulations on employees' restroom usage.

Recently, a Shenzhen-based company was in the news for secretly photographing employees during bathroom breaks and punishing them for taking too long.