Chinese engineer to quit Amazon job, leave US after H-1B visa fee hike: ‘Endless cycle of anxiety’

Sharing his story online, the engineer said the past three years in the US had been marked by fear and uncertainty.

Anjali Thakur
Updated22 Sep 2025, 07:11 PM IST
The 30-year-old techie, who earns $180,000 a year, revealed that despite having 18 months left on his OPT permit and one final chance to apply for an H-1B visa, he has decided to leave the USA for good.
A Chinese software engineer working at Amazon has announced plans to quit his job and move out of the United States, citing constant stress around his immigration status. The decision comes in the wake of the $100,000 hike in H-1B visa application fees introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The 30-year-old, who earns $180,000 a year, revealed that despite having 18 months left on his OPT (Optional Practical Training) permit and one final chance to apply for an H-1B visa, he has decided against staying on.

“There was never a moment I could breathe”

Sharing his story online, the engineer said the past three years in the US had been marked by fear and uncertainty.

“I came here for financial freedom and peace of mind, but instead I live in constant fear. Student visa, OPT, H-1B, green card – it’s an endless cycle of anxiety,” he wrote.

He explained that while working for a top tech company brought prestige and money, the uncertainty around visa renewals had a severe impact on his mental health.

Watch the video here:

Plans to start a company abroad

The engineer now intends to start a US-registered company but run it remotely from another country, where he says he will benefit from lower living costs, better healthcare, and greater personal freedom.

“The new American dream: earn a US salary while living anywhere. From FAANG employee to global founder – here’s why this will be the best career decision I ever make,” he added in his post.

For context, FAANG is an acronym for five of the world’s biggest tech firms: Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Wider impact of H-1B visa fee hike

The Chinese engineer’s story echoes the anxiety faced by thousands of international students and professionals in the US. The sharp rise in H-1B fees is expected to affect not only individuals but also Indian IT firms, which are among the largest users of the programme.

Industry experts warn that the increased costs could push companies to scale back US operations or look to expand in other regions.

What are OPT and H-1B visas?

  • F-1 OPT (Optional Practical Training): A temporary work authorisation that allows international students in the US to gain practical experience in their field of study.
  • H-1B visa: A non-immigrant visa that lets US companies hire skilled foreign workers in specialised fields like tech and finance. Issued initially for three years, it can be extended up to six. Each year, the US issues 85,000 H-1B visas — 65,000 for general applicants and 20,000 for those with advanced US degrees.

Indians account for nearly 70-72% of all H-1B visa recipients annually.

 
 
