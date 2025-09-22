Chinese engineer to quit Amazon job, leave US after H-1B visa fee hike: ‘Endless cycle of anxiety’

A Chinese software engineer working at Amazon has announced plans to quit his job and move out of the United States, citing constant stress around his immigration status. The decision comes in the wake of the $100,000 hike in H-1B visa application fees introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old, who earns $180,000 a year, revealed that despite having 18 months left on his OPT (Optional Practical Training) permit and one final chance to apply for an H-1B visa, he has decided against staying on.

Also Read | Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan sentenced to four more years in prison

“There was never a moment I could breathe” Sharing his story online, the engineer said the past three years in the US had been marked by fear and uncertainty.

“I came here for financial freedom and peace of mind, but instead I live in constant fear. Student visa, OPT, H-1B, green card – it’s an endless cycle of anxiety,” he wrote.

He explained that while working for a top tech company brought prestige and money, the uncertainty around visa renewals had a severe impact on his mental health.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Plans to start a company abroad The engineer now intends to start a US-registered company but run it remotely from another country, where he says he will benefit from lower living costs, better healthcare, and greater personal freedom.

Advertisement

“The new American dream: earn a US salary while living anywhere. From FAANG employee to global founder – here’s why this will be the best career decision I ever make,” he added in his post.

For context, FAANG is an acronym for five of the world’s biggest tech firms: Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.

Wider impact of H-1B visa fee hike The Chinese engineer’s story echoes the anxiety faced by thousands of international students and professionals in the US. The sharp rise in H-1B fees is expected to affect not only individuals but also Indian IT firms, which are among the largest users of the programme.

Industry experts warn that the increased costs could push companies to scale back US operations or look to expand in other regions.

Advertisement