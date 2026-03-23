Chinese firms are tracking employees’ 'private chats to sitting postures': 'It feels creepy and uncomfortable'

Several companies in China have ignited outrage with their strong endorsement of toxic workplace culture, creating a sense of insecurity and anxiety among employees. A report by the South China Morning Post revealed how employers have installed cameras and smart seats to micromanage their teams, blurring workplace privacy and boundaries.
In one such case, a woman was shocked to find that a surveillance camera had been installed above her seat after she refused to go on a business trip as she was unwell. The woman, who works at a technology company in southern China’s Guangzhou region, claimed that her manager had warned her against using private chats during office hours, prompting her to check the camera’s storage card. She later discovered that the card contained everything from text to images on her phone and laptop.
Another case reported by Southern Metropolis Daily highlighted how smart seats, capable of monitoring employees’ health - from breathing to sitting posture - were introduced.
An employee shared that she was questioned for taking a break between 10am and 10:30am and was threatened with a bonus cut. “It felt creepy and uncomfortable,” she said.
Things were even worse at an advertising company in Fuzhou, where toilet breaks were limited, requiring staff to clock in and out with fingerprint scans and fining those who exceeded the time.
Meanwhile, experts note that Chinese law permits a certain level of monitoring, particularly on workplace devices. Companies often defend such surveillance as necessary to safeguard business secrets and reduce internal risks. In some instances, courts have also ruled that tracking browsing activity on office computers does not breach privacy, as these devices are intended for work use.
However, legal experts warn that the boundaries remain unclear. Employees must be informed about surveillance practices, and monitoring should not extend to private information unrelated to work.
One online user said, “If companies do not want me dealing with non-work matters during office hours, they should also make sure work is not discussed outside office hours.”
“This sounds less like going to work and more like being in prison. If people are reduced to tools, it will eventually backfire on companies,” commented another.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.