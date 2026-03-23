Chinese firms are tracking employees’ 'private chats to sitting postures': 'It feels creepy and uncomfortable'

Several companies in China have ignited outrage with their strong endorsement of toxic workplace culture, creating a sense of insecurity and anxiety among employees. A report by the South China Morning Post revealed how employers have installed cameras and smart seats to micromanage their teams, blurring workplace privacy and boundaries.
In one such case, a woman was shocked to find that a surveillance camera had been installed above her seat after she refused to go on a business trip as she was unwell. The woman, who works at a technology company in southern China’s Guangzhou region, claimed that her manager had warned her against using private chats during office hours, prompting her to check the camera’s storage card. She later discovered that the card contained everything from text to images on her phone and laptop.
Another case reported by Southern Metropolis Daily highlighted how smart seats, capable of monitoring employees’ health - from breathing to sitting posture - were introduced.
An employee shared that she was questioned for taking a break between 10am and 10:30am and was threatened with a bonus cut. “It felt creepy and uncomfortable,” she said.
Things were even worse at an advertising company in Fuzhou, where toilet breaks were limited, requiring staff to clock in and out with fingerprint scans and fining those who exceeded the time.
Meanwhile, experts note that Chinese law permits a certain level of monitoring, particularly on workplace devices. Companies often defend such surveillance as necessary to safeguard business secrets and reduce internal risks. In some instances, courts have also ruled that tracking browsing activity on office computers does not breach privacy, as these devices are intended for work use.
However, legal experts warn that the boundaries remain unclear. Employees must be informed about surveillance practices, and monitoring should not extend to private information unrelated to work.
One online user said, “If companies do not want me dealing with non-work matters during office hours, they should also make sure work is not discussed outside office hours.”
“This sounds less like going to work and more like being in prison. If people are reduced to tools, it will eventually backfire on companies,” commented another.