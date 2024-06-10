Chinese hiker exposes how country’s tallest waterfall is secretly fed by pipes, viral video sparks ‘Made in China’ jokes

Chinese hiker exposes how country's tallest waterfall is secretly fed by pipes, viral video sparks 'Made in China' jokes

A viral video shared by a hiker in China, who discovered a secret water pipe feeding China’s tallest waterfall
A viral video shared by a hiker in China, who discovered a secret water pipe feeding China’s tallest waterfall(X)

China’s highest natural waterfall, Yuntai Mountain, has garnered netizens' attention for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a Chinese hiker discovered a man-made water pipe fuelling the 1,000-foot-tall waterfall and shared the video of the artificial pipe pouring water out of the waterfall on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Since then, the video has gone viral on different social media platforms and sparked a social media frenzy.

After the video of the waterfall with artificial pipes went viral on the internet, netizens were quick to crack ‘Made in China’ jokes. Moreover, many users expressed concern for the Chinese hiker who exposed the truth behind the country's tallest natural waterfall.

“Nothing is real!!,” commented an X user on the video shared on social media platform.

“Made in china....,” wrote X user @unlimited_ls on X, adding to check the wellbeing of the hiker behind the revelation. 

“This is like the most Chinese story we’ve ever read,” wrote another user on the post with viral video.

Another user shared a different news expressing the height of things that can turn out to be fake in the country. “In China, everything is fake...One of the most disturbing fakes I've heard of is the use of human hair waste from salons and barbers to make soy sauce,” wrote another user.

“And that hiker and their family 'suddenly' disappeared leaving all of their belongings behind,” wrote another user.

“Not surprised. Those Chinese will replicate anything. Literally anything, Even a 1000+ ft waterfall. Name something they haven’t made a shittier version of? I’ll wait…..”

Authorities accept making ‘small enhancement’

After the video went viral across social media, Yuntai tourism park accepted that they made a “small enhancement” during the dry season for visitors, reported BBC. The “small enhancement” for supplying water through artificial pipes was made to make the waterfall look attractive during summer season as well. 

THe viral video has been shared by multiple social media users and has garnered nearly one lakh views.

