Chinese hiker exposes how country’s tallest waterfall is secretly fed by pipes, viral video sparks ‘Made in China’ jokes

China’s highest natural waterfall, Yuntai Mountain, has garnered netizens' attention for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a Chinese hiker discovered a man-made water pipe fuelling the 1,000-foot-tall waterfall and shared the video of the artificial pipe pouring water out of the waterfall on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. Since then, the video has gone viral on different social media platforms and sparked a social media frenzy.

After the video of the waterfall with artificial pipes went viral on the internet, netizens were quick to crack ‘Made in China’ jokes. Moreover, many users expressed concern for the Chinese hiker who exposed the truth behind the country's tallest natural waterfall.

Chinese officials are forced to apologize after a hiker discovers a secret water pipe feeding China's tallest waterfall



Authorities accept making ‘small enhancement’ After the video went viral across social media, Yuntai tourism park accepted that they made a “small enhancement” during the dry season for visitors, reported BBC. The “small enhancement” for supplying water through artificial pipes was made to make the waterfall look attractive during summer season as well.