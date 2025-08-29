Chinese man breaks into woman’s home, draws her blood for THIS reason; jailed for two years

In a bizarre incident, a Chinese man broke into a woman’s home, sedated her and drew her blood to relieve stress, reported South China Morning Post.

The report added that the man has been jailed for two years, while his actions have sparked outrage online.

According to the details, the incident took place on January 1, 2024 in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, southeastern China.

The man surnamed Li, broke into the home of a woman called Yu in the early hours of that day, when Yu was asleep in her bedroom while her husband was out.

The intruder gained entry by pushing the door open and knocked Yu using a black cloth soaked in anaesthetics. Following this, he drew blood from her arm.

But Li's act was interrupted when Yu’s husband returned home unexpectedly. Yu's husband reportedly struck Li with a kettle which prompted the intruder to flee.

On regaining consciousness, Yu said, as quoted by SCMP, "I found a tourniquet on the bed, the kind used in hospitals for drawing blood. I also felt pain in my left arm. There was a needle mark and bloodstains.”

What does the forensic report says? Later, a forensic report from the Yangzhou Public Security Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Identification Centre found traces of the anaesthetics sevoflurane and isoflurane on the black cloth left behind by Li.

Yu's neighbour surnamed Xu stated that many scared residents in the area installed surveillance cameras after the incident.

Li in court claimed his actions were intended to relieve his stress.

“I just enjoy sneaking into other people’s homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure,” he said.

Li had previously convicted for theft, rape and unlawful entry. He has also received administrative detention for invasion of privacy.