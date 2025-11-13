Chinese man dies after weight-loss surgery he underwent to impress girlfriend’s parents

A 36-year-old man from China died days after undergoing gastric bypass surgery that he hoped would help him make a good impression on his girlfriend’s parents. The case has triggered a strong reaction on Chinese social media, with many debating the risks associated with weight-loss procedures, the South China Morning Post reported.

The man, identified by the pseudonym Li Jiang, was from Xinxiang in Henan province and reportedly weighed over 134kg. According to his elder brother, Li had recently entered a steady relationship and wanted to appear healthier before the couple formally introduced their families. “He wanted to slim down before meeting the parents… He was preparing for marriage,” his brother told local media.

Li was admitted to the Ninth People’s Hospital in Zhengzhou on 30 September. The surgery was carried out on 2 October, after which he was moved to the ICU for monitoring and later shifted to a general ward. However, his condition suddenly worsened on 4 October. He was found unresponsive around 6.40 am and rushed back to the ICU. Li died the next day due to respiratory failure.

Medical records showed that Li had been gaining weight rapidly over the past year and suffered from sleep-related breathing issues, hypertension, fatty liver and metabolic syndrome — conditions often associated with severe obesity.

The family has questioned whether the hospital properly evaluated Li’s health before the surgery and whether the response to complications was timely. The hospital, speaking to Jimu News, said Li met the clinical criteria for gastric bypass surgery and that its medical team acted immediately when his condition deteriorated.

Both sides have asked the local Health Commission to conduct an autopsy, with the hospital stating that the findings will be the “most authoritative basis” for determining the exact cause of death. It added that it would accept full responsibility in line with the final report and applicable laws.

