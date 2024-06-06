Chinese man, patio umbrella swept away by strong wind. Netizens react to hilarious viral video | Watch
Viral video shows a man in China swept away by strong winds along with a patio umbrella. Despite his efforts to secure it, both man and umbrella were blown away. The humorous incident captured online attention, leading to a flood of amused responses from netizens.
A Chinese man was literally blown away with the wind as Langfang in China's Hebei Province witnessed ferocious gusts. In an attempt to control a patio umbrella, the man in the viral video is seen being swept away with it.