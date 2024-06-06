A Chinese man was literally blown away with the wind as Langfang in China's Hebei Province witnessed ferocious gusts. In an attempt to control a patio umbrella, the man in the viral video is seen being swept away with it.

The video has been circulating on the internet, captivating viewers around the world and leaving them in splits. First shared on Instagram by The Weather Channel two days ago, the video shows chaos unfolding as the winds picked up unexpectedly.

Initially, a tent can be seen being knocked down by the wind in the viral video as chairs sliding across. In the chaos of it all, what really catches the eye of the viewers is when a man is seen being swayed away with his huge patio umbrella.

The video shows a man skillfully balancing on the patio umbrella's base, securing it amidst the strong winds.

However, although his efforts secure the umbrella with him, the sheer force of the very winds blew away both the man and the umbrella.

Luckily, the man was not injured.

After the video appeared online, it swiftly captured attention, sparking laughter among viewers who were amused by the ridiculousness of the situation.

Netizens couldn't contain their laughter, inundating the comments section with a deluge of responses.

“Innovations in transport, I love to see it," one user commented.

Another user commented, “The day you ALMOST caught captain Jack Sparrow."

“Oh! I burst out laughing when I saw the guy come sailing by!! I'm bad!" another added.

"Ah yes, the windsurfer herds his flock of chairs to more fertile feeding ground. Nature is truly majestic," a user commented.

"Legend says he's still out there sailing around," another added. “Are we bad people for laughing?" one asked.

