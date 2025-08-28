Chinese man sedates woman, draws her blood for 'stress relief', jailed for 2 years

A man in China has been jailed for two years in prison after he broke into a woman’s home, sedated her and drew blood from her arm-- later claiming that he did it “to relieve stress," the South China Morning Post reported.

The unsettling incident took place in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, in the early hours of January 1, 2024. The accused, identified by his surname Li, entered the home of a woman named Yu by pushing open the door.

Also Read | Chinese man finds a toothbrush in his intestine 52 years after swallowing it

Yu was asleep when Li covered her face with a cloth soaked in anaesthetics, knocking her unconscious. He then tied a hospital-style tourniquet on her arm and drew blood with a syringe. The act was interrupted when Yu’s husband returned home. Reports say he struck Li with a kettle, forcing him to flee.

After regaining consciousness, Yu noticed a needle mark on her arm and bloodstains on her bed. Forensic reports later confirmed that the cloth used by Li contained sevoflurane and isoflurane, both strong anaesthetic agents.

Also Read | Chinese Managers Take Reins at TikTok Shop in US as Sales Miss Goal

The bizarre case has left residents shaken. A neighbour told local media that several families in the area installed CCTV cameras after the incident out of fear.

During trial, Li admitted he broke in because he “enjoyed sneaking into other people’s homes,” claiming the act gave him a thrill and relieved his pressure. Court documents revealed he had previous convictions for theft, rape, and unlawful entry, along with earlier detentions for invasion of privacy.

Despite this criminal history, Li was convicted of unlawful intrusion into a residence and sentenced to two years in jail.

The verdict has sparked outrage on Chinese social media. Many users questioned why the charges did not include intentional harm, given the premeditated use of anaesthetics.

“This is terrifying. Where did he even get the drugs? And only two years?” one user wrote. Another added, “With a history of theft and rape, how is he still allowed to walk free? The punishment doesn’t match the crime.”