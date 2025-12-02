Chinese menswear faces backlash over sexist laundry tag: ‘Give it to your beloved woman’

A China-based menswear company has sparked outrage over a laundry care tag, which seemingly discriminates against women. The products of the brand reportedly come with the care instructions: "Please give it to your beloved woman, she knows everything."

Controversial tag by Chinese brand sparks debate The care tag is written in both Chinese and English. However, it doesn't provide any washing instructions. According to multiple reports, the tag comes with two QR codes linking to the social media accounts of the brand.

South Morning China Post reported that the incident came to light from a coat made by Jiangsu-based Gu Zhuo Kang Zheng Garment Company. The same company owns brands like Labour Union, as per a report by Lizhi News.

Netizens react to viral care tag Meanwhile, the incident has created a storm on the internet after someone posted the tag online. It has now gone viral.

The incident has gained mixed reactions from netizens.

One of them was quoted saying by the South Morning China Post: “How come you let your beloved women do the chores for you? This is apparent exploitation. Why not print the complete washing method and add a sentence ‘please finish reading this and learn how to wash clothes for the sake of your beloved person’.”

“Which brand is this? Sisters, we should boycott it,” another was quoted.

“I do not think there is any problem with the tag. I do not understand how this could cause a confrontation between men and women,” someone else also said. Yet another added, “It is not necessary for girls to be so sensitive.”

Also Read | Chinese brands are sweeping the world. Good

Company reacts to backlash Meanwhile, the company's spokeswoman, known as Sister Yang, has issued a statement of apology. Yang reportedly stated that they did not intend to discriminate against women.

“It is our inappropriate expression, as well as the wrong spelling of some English words, that led to the public’s misunderstanding that we look down on women and we aim to provoke the opposition of the two sexes. That is not our original intention,” she was quoted.

She maintained that many customers, including male or female, have previously ruined the clothes made of special material by washing them without following the specific washing instructions.

Previously, similar incidents have surfaced online with tags like “Give it to your mum and she will wash it”, “give it to your woman” or “give it to your girlfriend”.