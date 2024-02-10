Chinese New Year 2024: The global celebration of Chinese New Year 2024 commenced on February 10 with joy and cultural reverence, marking the advent of the ‘Year of the Dragon’. This cherished festival, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, unites people of Chinese heritage in festivities that symbolize fresh beginnings and familial bonds.

The occasion signals the beginning of the lunar calendar, inviting vibrant parades, dragon dances, and feasts amid fireworks and reunion dinners. The festivities last for about 15 days, culminating in the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the lunar month.

Significance — Renewal, Prosperity, and Cultural Celebration

As vibrant hues adorn streets and the tantalizing aroma of traditional delicacies wafts through the air, Chinese New Year 2024 heralds a time of renewal, prosperity, and cultural celebration. Ushering in the Year of the Dragon in 2024 provides a perfect opportunity to extend warm wishes, heartfelt messages, and inspiring quotes to loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

The origins of Lunar New Year customs date back thousands of years, rooted in Chinese mythology to ward off a tormenting beast. Families lit fireworks, covered doors with red paper, and left lanterns on overnight. Today, red lanterns decorate neighbourhoods, and giving cash in red envelopes is a common practice, symbolizing good fortune.

As the world celebrates the joyous occasion of Chinese New Year 2024, the Year of the Dragon promises a year filled with hope, prosperity, and unity.

Key Facts about Chinese New Year

1. The Chinese New Year, also known as the "Spring Festival," marks the start of spring and the end of winter.

2. The date is determined on the lunar calendar, falling between January 21-February 20.

3. Celebrations last for 16 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on February 24 this year.

4. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac, following the Year of the Rabbit in 2023 and preceding the Year of the Snake in 2025.

5. Traditionally, the first five days involve not disposing of garbage, symbolizing wealth. On the sixth day, a cleaning ritual occurs.

6. Fireworks on New Year's Eve scare away the mythical beast Nian, ensuring community safety.

7. Lucky dishes, especially dumplings, are enjoyed for prosperity during celebrations.

8. The Lunar New Year begins with the first new moon and ends 15 days later with the first full moon, based on the cycles of the moon.

Wishes, quotes, and messages to send your loved ones

1) Let the Lunar New Year inspire you to embrace a fresh start and may it be filled with happiness and love. Happy Chinese New Year.

2) Sending happiness your way in the Year of the Dragon. May the magic of the Lunar New Year be with you always. Happy Chinese New Year.

3) Here's to hoping your Lunar New Year is full of everything that brings you joy, prosperity and fulfilment. Happy Chinese New Year.

4) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with an abundance of smiles and laughter. Wishing you safety, good spirit and peace wherever you go. Happy Chinese New Year.

5) May luck always be at your door and shower you with blessings. Wishing you a Happy Chinese New Year.

6) Wishing you and your loved ones four seasons of peace and a flourishing year. Happy Chinese New Year.

7) Lunar New Year 2024 brings with it the possibility to start afresh. I hope the New Year showers you with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chinese New Year.

8) May the Year of the Dragon be filled with confidence and courage. Wishing you all prosperity and joy. Happy Chinese New Year.

