Chinese New Year 2024: Celebrating the 'Year of the Dragon', date, significance, wishes and more
Chinese New Year 2024 marks the start of spring and the end of winter. The date is determined on the lunar calendar, falling between January 21-February 20. Celebrations last for 16 days, concluding with the Lantern Festival on February 24 this year.
Chinese New Year 2024: The global celebration of Chinese New Year 2024 commenced on February 10 with joy and cultural reverence, marking the advent of the ‘Year of the Dragon’. This cherished festival, deeply rooted in Chinese culture, unites people of Chinese heritage in festivities that symbolize fresh beginnings and familial bonds.