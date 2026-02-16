Chinese New Year 2026 tomorrow: What Year of Fire Horse means? What to include in reunion dinner today? Details here

As millions across Asia and beyond prepare to ring in the Lunar New Year, 2026 arrives with the symbolism of the Year of the Horse—a sign traditionally associated with movement, drive and momentum in Chinese astrology. For many families, the festival marks more than a change of date; it is a cultural reset rooted in renewal, reunion and hope for the months ahead.

The Lunar New Year is among the most widely observed holidays in the world. Though closely linked to Chinese traditions—where it is also called the Spring Festival—it is celebrated across regions under different names, from Seollal in Korea to Tết in Vietnam, and has gained recognition well beyond Asia. Its origins lie in ancient agricultural cycles, when the lunar calendar guided sowing and harvests, and over centuries, these rhythms became intertwined with astrology and folklore.

Why 2026 is the Year of the Horse The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle, represented by animals in a fixed order: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. A person’s zodiac sign is determined by their year of birth, meaning children born during the 2026 lunar year will be Horses. Those born in the previous lunar year fall under the Snake sign, while births after the 2027 New Year will belong to the Goat, CNN reported.

Each zodiac year also combines an animal with one of five elements—Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal or Water—classified as yin or yang. In 2026, the heavenly stem is “Bing” (linked to Fire) and the earthly branch is “Wu” (the Horse), together forming the Year of the Fire Horse. Followers of Chinese astrology believe that the interaction of these elements influences the overall tone of the year.

Astrological interpretations often factor in the position of Tai Sui, a group of deities believed to move opposite to Jupiter. While geomancy experts may differ on details, there is usually broad agreement on the general themes expected for each zodiac sign. For this reason, many people use the Lunar New Year period to visit temples and seek blessings tailored to their birth sign.

When is Chinese New Year in 2026? In 2026, Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday, 17 February, coinciding with the first new moon of the lunar calendar. The official holiday period runs from 15 February to 23 February, culminating in the Lantern Festival on 3 March. Although dates shift each year in the Gregorian calendar, the Lunar New Year always occurs between 21 January and 20 February. In 2027, the festival will begin on 6 February, ushering in the Year of the Goat.

How the Chinese zodiac works The Chinese zodiac operates on two overlapping cycles: a 12-year animal cycle and a 60-year elemental cycle formed by pairing the five elements with yin and yang. Each year’s combination is believed to shape the character of the period and the generation born within it.

This system differs from Western astrology, which assigns zodiac signs based on birth month and the sun’s position. Chinese astrology focuses instead on birth year and collective traits, emphasising balance with natural and cosmic cycles rather than individual psychology, Elle reported.

The previous Fire Horse year occurred in 1966. The pairing is often described in traditional texts as energetic and forceful, though also intense. Historical records note a superstition surrounding Fire Horse years, particularly regarding women born under this sign. As cited in academic studies, including those referenced by the Journal of the Chinese Medical Association, a drop in birth rates during 1966 was later linked to social factors such as increased contraception use, rather than astrology itself. Still, the Fire Horse retains a reputation for boldness and upheaval in popular belief.

How Chinese New Year is celebrated Preparations typically begin with a thorough cleaning of homes, a ritual meant to clear away misfortune from the outgoing year and make room for good luck. As the Year of the Snake gives way to the forward-charging energy associated with the Horse, the act carries symbolic weight for many households.

New Year’s Eve is marked by reunion dinners featuring dishes rich in meaning: fish for abundance, dumplings shaped like ancient silver ingots for prosperity, and glutinous rice cake to signify growth. Homes are decorated in red—through lanterns, couplets and paper cuttings—a colour traditionally believed to ward off negative forces.

Customs continue into the first day of the year. Sweeping or taking out rubbish is often avoided, as it is thought to sweep away newly arrived fortune. Instead, families visit temples, watch lion and dragon dances, and exchange red envelopes, or hongbao, especially with children and elders.

Celebrations vary across cultures. According to National Geographic, Seollal in Korea places strong emphasis on honouring elders, with traditional attire worn during ceremonies. In Vietnam, Tết includes rituals honouring household deities believed to protect families. Some ethnic communities in China observe the new year at different times, aligning festivities with local farming calendars.