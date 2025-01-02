Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Chinese restaurant uses ‘saliva oil’ from leftovers; netizens disgusted: ‘Bile rising in my throat’

Chinese restaurant uses ‘saliva oil’ from leftovers; netizens disgusted: ‘Bile rising in my throat’

Livemint

  • The restaurant referred to this practice as 'saliva oil' where they reuse oil contaminated with the saliva and food remnants of previous diners.

A staff member pours sauce onto a traditional local casserole called Tacho, made up of chicken, Chinese-style air dried pork sausages and local vegetables, at the family-run Restaurante Litoral in Macao, on Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Kwan/Representative image)

Whether dining out or in, one of the primary concerns of almost all people on earth is the hygiene standards of food preparation, the quality of service, and the cleanliness of the utensils used. However, the Chinese have a different perspective towards this and often go overboard.

Recently, a hotel administration in China admitted they used recycled oil from leftover food to prepare new dishes, but this has barely left customers unfazed.

In Sichuan province of China, a hotpot restaurant faced penalties from local authorities following a raid over unhygienic practices. A report by the South China Morning Post revealed that on 2 December the Nanchong Market Regulation Administration investigated the establishment for allegations related to unsafe food handling.

The authorities found the restaurant was reusing oil extracted from leftover food, mixing it with fresh oil to prepare meals for subsequent customers. The restaurant referred to this practice as 'saliva oil' where they reuse oil contaminated with the saliva and food remnants of previous diners.

During the investigation, the authorities also found a significant quantity of soup and used oil on the premises. But the owner of the restaurant not only admitted to the practice, he claimed it enhanced the flavour of the food.

According to China’s Food Safety Law, enacted in 2009, this practice is prohibited and involves penalties, including a potential five-year prison sentence. But the report by the South China Morning Post stated that numerous restaurants use of recycled oil.

Netizens react:

Following the report came to the limelight, social media users reacted in their own way.

One wrote, "At least there is a law. Most countries don't have such laws."

Another wrote, "Just like #China's world famous 'gutter oil'"

A third commented, "Bile rising in my throat…."

