A growing trend among young women in China is raising eyebrows: fake maternity photoshoots. As reported by the South China Morning Post, young, single women are wearing artificial bellies to stage maternity photoshoots, celebrating the idea of motherhood while they are still at their "physical peak."

The trend, referred to as "pre-set maternity photos," gained significant attention after popular Gen Z influencer Meizi Gege, who boasts over 5.7 million followers, shared her own maternity-themed photoshoot on October 13. Meizi Gege posed with a fake belly, explaining her motivation: “While I’m still slim, I wore a fake belly to take maternity photos and enjoyed a pre-made life. I even did it with my best friend!"

The influencer's post inspired many, with one woman commenting, "I have learned something new. I am going to buy a fake belly and take maternity photos while I am still at my slimmest!" Meizi Gege humorously replied, "How can people be so smart!"

The trend has shocked many older generations in China, where traditional values often frown upon single women appearing pregnant. However, Generation Z seems to embrace the concept as a way to celebrate significant life milestones in advance. One 26-year-old graduate revealed she took her maternity photos at 23, while another woman admitted she had taken her wedding photos at 22, saying, “Just in case I get wrinkles by 30," the report stated.

The photoshoots require minimal preparation, with fake bellies—available in various sizes and textures—easily purchased online. The craze is fueled by societal pressures to maintain a youthful, slim figure, even during pregnancy.

The phenomenon has sparked lively and humorous discussions online. One netizen, as per the news report, joked, "I will shoot my 70th birthday photos now and then post them on social media later. It will make me look so young!" Another quipped, "I must take more photos while I am still young, so I can use them for online dating when I am older."