Chinese techie dies after gruelling workload, gets office text hours after death

The death of a 32-year-old tech professional in China has sparked concerns over work–life balance and the health risks linked to prolonged overwork, particularly in high-pressure industries such as technology.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Gao Guanghui collapsed at his home and was pronounced dead at a hospital on 29 November 2025. His family believes years of intense work pressure contributed to his death. Hours later, Gao’s phone reportedly received a work-related message, drawing attention to what critics describe as China’s “always-on” office culture.

Gao, who worked for electronics manufacturer CVTE Group, had been promoted to a team leader role in 2021. Following the promotion, he frequently worked late into the night. His wife, Li, told local media that she often urged him to return home on time. “If I could turn back time, I would force him to quit his job,” she said.

On the morning of his death, Gao reportedly woke up feeling unwell but continued working from home. His condition worsened through the day, and he later collapsed. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The official cause was listed as a sudden heart attack.

The South China Morning Post report noted that around eight hours after Gao’s death, his phone received a work message asking him to carry out an urgent inspection. The detail has since been widely cited online as an example of the relentless expectations placed on employees in some workplaces, despite Chinese labour laws limiting the workday to eight hours and the workweek to 44 hours.

Gao had moved to Guangzhou from Henan with his parents and had a difficult upbringing. As a child, he reportedly collected garbage to earn pocket money and worked multiple part-time jobs during college. He later married a schoolmate; the couple did not have children, the news outlet reported.

Li has maintained that her husband’s death was the result of chronic overwork. Local media reports said CVTE Group offered some compensation to the family but denied legal responsibility.

The incident has sparked strong reactions on the Chinese social media, several people said that “no job is worth your life”. “It’s heartbreaking that he worked until the very last moment of his life. No job is worth this,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This responsible man can finally rest.” A third added, “Any company that relies on endless overtime from employees should not survive.”