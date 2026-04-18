Chinese woman tosses out ₹1.5 crore cash from balcony after argument with husband, residents gather to collect. WATCH

In a strange turn of events, a video of a woman throwing away cash has left netizens shocked and amazed at the same time. Reportedly, the incident happened on Friday morning, as per The Standard Hong Kong. A woman from China's Shantou, Guangdong province, was seen throwing away money, after which chaos erupted at the high-rise apartment. Reportedly, people who had gathered to watch the incident rushed to collect the notes.

The ‘money rain’ in China According to the report, the incident took place around 9 am at the Star Lake City residential complex in Longhu District. The woman was spotted tearing a handful of HK$1,000 (around ₹1.5 crore) notes before throwing them from her balcony.

Multiple reports claimed that the incident seemed to be linked to a domestic issue. Reportedly, after an argument between the husband and wife, the woman decided to throw away the money in question. Rumours claimed that the total amount thrown could be as high as HK$2 million.

Reportedly, police and firefighters arrived at the scene later.

Going by the same report, staff claimed that those who had collected the money had already returned the Hong Kong dollars. They confirmed that those were real banknotes.

However, property management added that the money was thrown by a resident for unknown reasons. The public has been requested to hand over the money to the management office or the local police station.

Police respond An investigation has been launched by the police.

The Zhuchi Police Station of the Longhu District Public Security Bureau reacted to the incident. Confirming the same, police added to The Standard that the situation has been "handled". Authorities are said to be currently probing the matter, encouraging those who collected the money to return any. Others are also requested to cooperate if money is found. An official announcement regarding the matter is expected to come out soon.

Netizens react Meanwhile, the news had gained mixed reactions from netizens after the video was shared online. Someone took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “This Chinese woman is going viral after she threw over $162,000 out onto the streets from her balcony after an argument with her husband.”

Reacting to the news, a user wrote, "Omo this is the kind of neighborhood I wanna live."

"Be careful who you marry is the most important financial advice ever," added another.

One said, "She throws $162k off a balcony. Meanwhile, we fight #TaxTerrorism just to keep our hard-earned money. The irony!"

Yet another commented, "Here is to wishing them many more arguments in future."

A different user jokingly said, "She just made "for richer or poorer" look like a suggestion."

Someone else also said, "She’s make it rain there." “Chinese women wey strong pass their men. That’s def her husband’s bucks,” quipped yet different user.

“Is it madness? Omo if she was my wife she must pay oo, else she’ll do jail,” shared a different user.