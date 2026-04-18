Chinese woman tosses out ₹1.5 crore cash from balcony after argument with husband, residents gather to collect. WATCH

In a strange turn of events, a video of a woman throwing away cash has left netizens shocked and amazed at the same time. Reportedly, the incident happened on Friday morning, as per The Standard Hong Kong. A woman from China's Shantou, Guangdong province, was seen throwing away money, after which chaos erupted at the high-rise apartment. Reportedly, people who had gathered to watch the incident rushed to collect the notes.

The ‘money rain’ in China According to the report, the incident took place around 9 am at the Star Lake City residential complex in Longhu District. The woman was spotted tearing a handful of HK$1,000 (around ₹1.5 crore) notes before throwing them from her balcony.

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Multiple reports claimed that the incident seemed to be linked to a domestic issue. Reportedly, after an argument between the husband and wife, the woman decided to throw away the money in question. Rumours claimed that the total amount thrown could be as high as HK$2 million.

Reportedly, police and firefighters arrived at the scene later.

Going by the same report, staff claimed that those who had collected the money had already returned the Hong Kong dollars. They confirmed that those were real banknotes.

However, property management added that the money was thrown by a resident for unknown reasons. The public has been requested to hand over the money to the management office or the local police station.

Police respond An investigation has been launched by the police.

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The Zhuchi Police Station of the Longhu District Public Security Bureau reacted to the incident. Confirming the same, police added to The Standard that the situation has been "handled". Authorities are said to be currently probing the matter, encouraging those who collected the money to return any. Others are also requested to cooperate if money is found. An official announcement regarding the matter is expected to come out soon.

Netizens react Meanwhile, the news had gained mixed reactions from netizens after the video was shared online. Someone took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “This Chinese woman is going viral after she threw over $162,000 out onto the streets from her balcony after an argument with her husband.”

Reacting to the news, a user wrote, "Omo this is the kind of neighborhood I wanna live."

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"Be careful who you marry is the most important financial advice ever," added another.

One said, "She throws $162k off a balcony. Meanwhile, we fight #TaxTerrorism just to keep our hard-earned money. The irony!"

Yet another commented, "Here is to wishing them many more arguments in future."

A different user jokingly said, "She just made "for richer or poorer" look like a suggestion."

Someone else also said, "She’s make it rain there." “Chinese women wey strong pass their men. That’s def her husband’s bucks,” quipped yet different user.

“Is it madness? Omo if she was my wife she must pay oo, else she’ll do jail,” shared a different user.

Meanwhile, the woman or her alleged husband is yet to react to the incident as per reports.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.