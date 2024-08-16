Chinese woman’s love for her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag delays flight by an hour; here’s how

A woman's love for her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag resulted in an hour-long delay in a flight takeoff, causing chaos at China's airport in Chongqing. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman flight passenger refused to follow protocol and put her designer handbag under the seat in front of her when asked by a flight attendant.

The woman was escorted off the plane, which was highly appreciated by her fellow passengers.

The video of the incident was shared by a passenger on Douyin, a short-form video social media app available only in China. The video has so far garnered nearly 4 million views on the platform and sparked massive outrage among netizens, reported SCMP.

Despite being asked to leave the flight, the woman insisted to be seated with her bag. The incident occurred at the airport in Chongqing municipality of China on August 10. Mint couldn't independently verify the news.

According to the report, the flight was ready to take off. However, the departure was delayed by over an hour because the Chinese woman was asked to return to the boarding gate after she was adamant to keep her expensive LV handbag with herself.

A Louis Vuitton handbag is generally priced at around US$3,000 in China. However, the price of economy class seat, the woman must be travelling is approximately US $110 from Chongqing to Hebei province in China.

The incident has garnered massive backlash on social media, with many people criticising the passenger's behaviour, calling it selfish and mean. Another section of social media users spoke in favour of the woman and supported her. Many expressed that the flight attendant may have been overly strict in enforcing regulations.