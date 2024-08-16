Chinese woman’s love for her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag delays flight by an hour; here’s how

A woman's refusal to stow her Louis Vuitton handbag delayed a flight by an hour in Chongqing, China. The incident was shared on Douyin, garnering nearly 4 million views and causing outrage.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
A Chinese woman reportedly refused to place her bag beneath the seat under economy class seat in plane
A Chinese woman reportedly refused to place her bag beneath the seat under economy class seat in plane

A woman's love for her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag resulted in an hour-long delay in a flight takeoff, causing chaos at China's airport in Chongqing. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman flight passenger refused to follow protocol and put her designer handbag under the seat in front of her when asked by a flight attendant. 

The woman was escorted off the plane, which was highly appreciated by her fellow passengers. 

The video of the incident was shared by a passenger on Douyin, a short-form video social media app available only in China. The video has so far garnered nearly 4 million views on the platform and sparked massive outrage among netizens, reported SCMP.

Despite being asked to leave the flight, the woman insisted to be seated with her bag. The incident occurred at the airport in Chongqing municipality of China on August 10. Mint couldn't independently verify the news. 

According to the report, the flight was ready to take off. However, the departure was delayed by over an hour because the Chinese woman was asked to return to the boarding gate after she was adamant to keep her expensive LV handbag with herself.

A Louis Vuitton handbag is generally priced at around US$3,000 in China. However, the price of economy class seat, the woman must be travelling is approximately US $110 from Chongqing to Hebei province in China. 

The incident has garnered massive backlash on social media, with many people criticising the passenger's behaviour, calling it selfish and mean. Another section of social media users spoke in favour of the woman and supported her. Many expressed that the flight attendant may have been overly strict in enforcing regulations.

“The flight attendant could have offered her a bag to put her handbag in. Is it necessary to waste an hour and kick her off the plane?” SCMP quoted Douyin user's reaction on the incident.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 08:55 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsChinese woman’s love for her expensive Louis Vuitton handbag delays flight by an hour; here’s how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.15
    09:43 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.95 (0.65%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,923.80
    09:43 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.65 (0.99%)

    Dabur India

    610.90
    09:43 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    6.65 (1.1%)

    Godrej Consumer Products

    1,384.15
    09:42 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    13.25 (0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    RHI Magnesita India

    637.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    46.4 (7.84%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.40
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.45 (5.99%)

    360 One Wam

    1,070.95
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.65 (4.35%)

    Mastek

    2,790.75
    09:31 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    111.4 (4.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.000.00
      Chennai
      72,492.000.00
      Delhi
      72,988.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue