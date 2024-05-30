'Society refuses to hold men in power responsible...': Chinmayi Sripaada slams trolls for schooling Anjali for laughing
Chinmayi Sripaada said the society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; especially when they come from money, caste and political power.
After a video of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actress Anjali on stage at a promotional event went viral, singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed trolls who were shaming her for laughing at it. Chinmayi said that instead of holding “men in power who misbehave" responsible for their acts, society also tries to tell women what to say or do.