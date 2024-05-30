After a video of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actress Anjali on stage at a promotional event went viral, singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed trolls who were shaming her for laughing at it. Chinmayi said that instead of holding “men in power who misbehave" responsible for their acts, society also tries to tell women what to say or do.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the singer shared her thoughts on those sharing the video of the incident and listed her observations on it.

“One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this 'Look at her laughing. She should have _____' " she said in the post, adding that it is not possible to respond according to the spectator's response.

"This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand," she said.

Chinmayi also said, “Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste and political power."

“Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose," she added.

‘Yet you don’t speak against Bala Krishna’: Netizens react

Netizens didn't take Chinmayi's tweet very well and wondered why she didn't mention Balakrishna's name in her tweet.

“Yet you don’t speak against Bala Krishna. Damn! What are you so afraid of?" one user commented.

“Wondering how the biggest problem according to you in this video was 'men questioning her reaction" rather than the man doing that to her in the first place," another commented.

While another added, “What sort of a feminist you are, you are literally scared to question his misbehaviour!?"

However, some X users agreed with the singer and tried to reason with Anjali's reaction.

“We all have the right to pick our battles. Not everyone can instantly stand up to a bully. Few have the appetite for confrontation. And fewer still can handle such public humiliation with poise & laughter. The comments are undermining her strength!" one user commented.

Another added, “So many women out there in our world are just like Anjali. Even if they want to slap him , they just can't...when a crowd shouts and enjoys what he does. People with fame and power just enjoy revelling in their senseless behaviour."

“The sense of entitlement is baffling, disgusting and disturbing!" another user commented.

