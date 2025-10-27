Chiranjeevi: AI videos with Bollywood actress found on adult websites; complaint lodged

Chiranjeevi has lodged a formal complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police over his deepfake videos. The Tollywood megastar has alleged that AI-generated objectionable videos of him surfaced on adult websites.

The fake clips have been uploaded to at least three adult websites. According to the actor, those are being used to earn money and portray him in vulgar and obscene ways.

In his five-page complaint, Chiranjeevi has stated that the doctored videos, showing him with a Bollywood actress, have harmed his reputation. It has caused deep emotional pain to his family. Also, it has violated his right to privacy and dignity.

“The fake videos are a direct and deliberate violation of my right to privacy, reputation, and dignity protected under Article 21 of the Constitution,” Newsmeter quoted the actor as saying in the complaint.

The Telugu legend alleged that the videos were created using advanced AI tools and shared across multiple websites by an organised cybercrime network. The actor submitted web links to the fake videos. He has requested immediate action to remove the content and identify those responsible.

“These manufactured clips are being maliciously used to portray me in obscene and vulgar contexts, distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill,” the actor added in his complaint.

Chiranjeevi has described the incident as an alarming misuse of artificial intelligence aimed at defaming public figures for profit.

Chiranjeevi attached a September 26 court order to his complaint. The order by the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, bars media outlets, YouTube channels, and online platforms from using his name or image for commercial purposes.

The order protects the actor’s publicity and personality rights, and its violation counts as contempt.

Acting on his complaint, Hyderabad Cybercrime Police filed a case under several laws, including Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act for publishing obscene content online, according to the publication.

Sections 79, 294, 296 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 2(c), 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, have also been implemented.

“The complainant cited three websites hosting the obscene content. We are collecting technical details of the operators to initiate legal proceedings,” Newsmeter quoted police officials as saying.

How easy is it to identify the offenders? Tracking and identifying creators of deepfake videos like those involving Chiranjeevi is difficult. But, advanced cyber forensic tools may eventually make it possible.