Chiranjeevi faces backlash over ‘scared Ram Charan will have another girl’ remark

The Telugu actor Chiranjeevi's latest remarks at the Brahma Anandam pre-release event have stirred a hornet's nest. Many of his followers are upset with the megastar after he expressed his disappointment over not having a grandson to continue his legacy.

During his speech at the event, Chiranjeevi said “Whenever I stay at home, I don’t feel like spending time with my granddaughters. Instead, I often feel like a ladies' hostel warden. I always keep wishing and telling son Ram Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues.”

Take a look at his video here

Netizens slam Chiranjeevi One social media user expressed disappointment, writing, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising. PS – I have a girl, and I have heard from hundreds of people to give birth to a boy next. It feels horrible when people want us to control things I can’t [sic].”

"Dear Chiranjeevi garu, I have respect for you as an actor. However, I would appreciate some clarification on your recent statement. It came across as misogynistic and seemed to imply that a legacy can only be carried forward by a male child or men. Did you truly mean to suggest this? Are you uncomfortable with the possibility of your son and daughter-in-law having another girl child? Or was it “remark” made in “jest” at Brahmanandam’s film event? [sic]," another user wrote.

“Past few Days Chiranjeevi is going south of his image !! Including vulgarity words on stage -Commenting on Girl childs as not heir - Telling about illegal affairs -he was not seen as suuport his Brother fighter Pawan Kalyan Garu at times needs but Claims Janasena as his own Now [sic],” read a tweet.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi receives flak for pushing a fan trying to take selfie | Watch video

Chiranjeevi family tree In addition to his son, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Konidela, as well as several granddaughters, including Klin Kaara Konidela, who was born in 2023 to Ram and Upasana.

