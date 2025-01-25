A video has gone viral on social media. It shows a man hanging from the window of a moving train. According to the Instagram user who posted it, the man is a thief who got stuck while trying to escape. The viral video has gained 3.9 million views so far.

According to the Instagram user called travel_with_ahmad0, the thief mistakenly jumped onto the wrong train. The video shows the man clinging to the bars as the train runs from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Snake bites dancer in the face in viral video; netizens react

At one point, the man reaches inside to grab and eat something. Passengers are seen recording the incident with their mobile phones.

“Aise bhi log hain yahan pe, paise phone chori karne ke liye ye log apna jaan daav pe lagaate hain. Train chal rahi hai speed me phir bhi ye banda latka hua hai window pe (There are people here who risk their lives just to steal money and phones. The train is moving at high speed, yet this man is hanging onto the window),” the Instagram user says in the video.

‘Why did no one pull the chain?’ Social media users reacted to the video. Many of them hailed the expertise of the alleged thief. One of them called the thief “Chor Pro Max” while another called him “Next level chor”.

“Could have stopped the train by pulling the chain and take him inside. It is necessary to make a video all the time,” wrote one social media user.

“What the hell! Why did no one pull the chain and stop the train! Everyone is shamelessly watching or shooting. Why are we becoming like this!!!” reacted another.

“I agree that he is a thief, but it is wrong to punish him like this,” commented another user.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh News: Two women marry each other in Choti Kashi