Choti Holi 2024: Celebrating win of good over evil, WhatsApp messages to share on Holika Dahan
Choti Holi celebrates good over evil with Holika Dahan on March 24, 2024. Bonfire symbolizes positivity and joy, burning negativity for a brighter future.
Choti Diwali 2024: On the eve of Holi celebrations in 2024, people will observe Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. This festival, also called Choti Holi, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and holds great significance in Indian culture.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message