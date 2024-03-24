Choti Diwali 2024: On the eve of Holi celebrations in 2024, people will observe Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. This festival, also called Choti Holi, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and holds great significance in Indian culture.

During Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit at night, a tradition deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The bonfire represents the destruction of negative energies, bad habits, and ill thoughts, paving the way for a celebration filled with positivity and joy.

Here are Whatsapp messages on Holika Dahan to share with your loved ones:

"On this auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, may the divine light of the bonfire illuminate your life with happiness, prosperity, and positivity. Happy Holika Dahan!"

"As we light the bonfire tonight, let's also ignite the flame of goodness within ourselves, burning away all negativity and paving the way for a brighter future. Wishing you a blessed Holika Dahan!"

"May the flames of Holika Dahan burn all your troubles and sorrows, leaving behind a path of joy and fulfilment. Have a memorable and joyous celebration!"

“May the festival of Choti Holi fill your heart with warmth and your home with love. Wishing you and your family a very happy and colourful Choti Holi!"

Choti Holi 2024: Revellers daubed in coloured powder take part in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on March 23, 2024.

“Happy Choti Holi! May the colours of this festival add vibrancy to your life and fill each moment with joy and cheer. Have a fantastic celebration!"

View Full Image Choti Holi 2024: Images to share among loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)

View Full Image Choti Holi 2024: Images to share on Holi among your loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)

WhatsApp jokes to share on Holi 2024

"Why did the broom refuse to join the Holi celebration? Because it didn't want to get swept away by all the fun!"

"Why was the math book sad during Holi? Because it had too many problems to 'solve'!"

"Why did the Holi colours go to school? Because they wanted to 'brush up' on their knowledge of brightening up the world!"

"What do you get when you mix Holi colours with a cat? A 'purr-fectly' colorful feline!"

"Why did the clock feel dizzy during Holi? Because it was 'ticking' too many colours!"

"What's a Holi enthusiast's favourite dessert? 'Color'-ful cupcakes!"

