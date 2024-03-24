Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Choti Holi 2024: Celebrating win of good over evil, WhatsApp messages to share on Holika Dahan
BackBack

Choti Holi 2024: Celebrating win of good over evil, WhatsApp messages to share on Holika Dahan

Livemint

Choti Holi celebrates good over evil with Holika Dahan on March 24, 2024. Bonfire symbolizes positivity and joy, burning negativity for a brighter future.

Choti Holi 2024: Uttar Pradesh, India - March 19, 2024: People smear each other with colored powder during the Lathmar Holi festival, at Nandji Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)Premium
Choti Holi 2024: Uttar Pradesh, India - March 19, 2024: People smear each other with colored powder during the Lathmar Holi festival, at Nandji Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Choti Diwali 2024: On the eve of Holi celebrations in 2024, people will observe Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. This festival, also called Choti Holi, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and holds great significance in Indian culture.

During Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit at night, a tradition deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The bonfire represents the destruction of negative energies, bad habits, and ill thoughts, paving the way for a celebration filled with positivity and joy.

Here are Whatsapp messages on Holika Dahan to share with your loved ones:

"On this auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, may the divine light of the bonfire illuminate your life with happiness, prosperity, and positivity. Happy Holika Dahan!"

"As we light the bonfire tonight, let's also ignite the flame of goodness within ourselves, burning away all negativity and paving the way for a brighter future. Wishing you a blessed Holika Dahan!"

Also Read: Holi 2024: Will the festival of colors be celebrated on March 24 or 25? Know date, timings, rituals, and more

"May the flames of Holika Dahan burn all your troubles and sorrows, leaving behind a path of joy and fulfilment. Have a memorable and joyous celebration!"

“May the festival of Choti Holi fill your heart with warmth and your home with love. Wishing you and your family a very happy and colourful Choti Holi!"

Choti Holi 2024: Revellers daubed in coloured powder take part in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on March 23, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
View Full Image
Choti Holi 2024: Revellers daubed in coloured powder take part in Holi celebrations, the Hindu spring festival of colours, at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on March 23, 2024. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

“Happy Choti Holi! May the colours of this festival add vibrancy to your life and fill each moment with joy and cheer. Have a fantastic celebration!"

Also Read: Holi 2024 weather update: Will it rain on 25 March? What IMD predicts

Choti Holi 2024: Images to share among loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)
View Full Image
Choti Holi 2024: Images to share among loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)
Choti Holi 2024: Images to share on Holi among your loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)
View Full Image
Choti Holi 2024: Images to share on Holi among your loved ones. (Photo: Pexels)

WhatsApp jokes to share on Holi 2024

"Why did the broom refuse to join the Holi celebration? Because it didn't want to get swept away by all the fun!"

"Why was the math book sad during Holi? Because it had too many problems to 'solve'!"

"Why did the Holi colours go to school? Because they wanted to 'brush up' on their knowledge of brightening up the world!"

Also Read: Holi 2024: How is it celebrated, know time and traditions

"What do you get when you mix Holi colours with a cat? A 'purr-fectly' colorful feline!"

"Why did the clock feel dizzy during Holi? Because it was 'ticking' too many colours!"

"What's a Holi enthusiast's favourite dessert? 'Color'-ful cupcakes!"

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 24 Mar 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App