Holi, the vibrant Hindu festival of colours, will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025. The festivities will begin with Holika Dahan (also known as Choti Holi) on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Celebrated by millions in India and around the world, Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is a time for joy, forgiveness, and renewal, making it one of the most eagerly awaited festivals on the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations involve religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and lively gatherings where people joyfully apply colors to each other, indulge in festive sweets, and partake in community activities.

Holika Dahan (March 13, 2025): On the eve of Holi, bonfires are lit to symbolize the destruction of evil. People gather around the fire, offering prayers and performing rituals to mark the victory of good over evil.

Dhulendi or Rangwali Holi (March 14, 2025): The main celebration of Holi involves the joyous throwing of colors, splashing water, singing, dancing, and enjoying traditional treats like gujiya and beverages such as thandai. This day is filled with vibrant festivities, bringing communities together in a spirit of fun and renewal.

Holika Dahan The story is primarily based on the legend of Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, and his evil aunt Holika. According to Hindu mythology:

King Hiranyakashipu, Prahlad’s father, was a powerful and arrogant ruler. He considered himself invincible and wanted everyone to worship him as a god.

However, his son Prahlad was a devoted devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father.

Hiranyakashipu became enraged and attempted to kill Prahlad several times. In one of his attempts, he enlisted the help of his sister Holika, who had a magical cloak that made her immune to fire.

The plan was to have Holika sit in a fire with Prahlad in her lap, expecting that the fire would burn Prahlad but not Holika.