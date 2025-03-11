Choti Holi 2025: When is Holika Dahan, Dhulendi? March 13 or March 14? Details here

Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, will be celebrated on March 14, 2025, with Holika Dahan on March 13. It symbolizes the arrival of spring, joy, and the victory of good over evil through vibrant festivities, bonfires, and communal celebrations.

Updated11 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 9, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

Holi, the vibrant Hindu festival of colours, will be celebrated on Friday, March 14, 2025. The festivities will begin with Holika Dahan (also known as Choti Holi) on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Celebrated by millions in India and around the world, Holi marks the arrival of spring and symbolises the victory of good over evil. It is a time for joy, forgiveness, and renewal, making it one of the most eagerly awaited festivals on the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations involve religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and lively gatherings where people joyfully apply colors to each other, indulge in festive sweets, and partake in community activities.

Holika Dahan (March 13, 2025): On the eve of Holi, bonfires are lit to symbolize the destruction of evil. People gather around the fire, offering prayers and performing rituals to mark the victory of good over evil.

Dhulendi or Rangwali Holi (March 14, 2025): The main celebration of Holi involves the joyous throwing of colors, splashing water, singing, dancing, and enjoying traditional treats like gujiya and beverages such as thandai. This day is filled with vibrant festivities, bringing communities together in a spirit of fun and renewal.

Holika Dahan

The story is primarily based on the legend of Prahlad, a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, and his evil aunt Holika. According to Hindu mythology:

King Hiranyakashipu, Prahlad’s father, was a powerful and arrogant ruler. He considered himself invincible and wanted everyone to worship him as a god.

However, his son Prahlad was a devoted devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father.

Hiranyakashipu became enraged and attempted to kill Prahlad several times. In one of his attempts, he enlisted the help of his sister Holika, who had a magical cloak that made her immune to fire.

The plan was to have Holika sit in a fire with Prahlad in her lap, expecting that the fire would burn Prahlad but not Holika.

However, when the fire was set ablaze, the divine intervention of Lord Vishnu protected Prahlad, and Holika, who was wearing the magical cloak, was burned to death because she had misused the power of the cloak.

Key Takeaways
  • Holi is celebrated on March 14, 2025, with Holika Dahan on March 13.
  • The festival is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika, emphasizing good triumphing over evil.
  • Celebrations involve vibrant gatherings, color throwing, and traditional sweets, fostering community spirit.
First Published:11 Mar 2025, 01:49 PM IST
