Choti Holi wishes 2026: Top 50+ greetings to celebrate this festival with colourful messages and images

The festival of Holi, known by different names across India such as @Rangwali Holi", "Dola Purnima", "Dhuleti", "Dhulandi", "Ukuli", "Manjal Kuli", "Yaosang", "Shigmo", “Phagwah” or "Jajiri, celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Celebrating the eternal and divine love of the deities Radha and Krishna, this festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika. It commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu over demon king Hiranyakashipu.

When is Holika Dahan 2026? This time Holika Dahan is coinciding with the first lunar eclipse of the year, which will take place on Tuesday. as per Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3 and the main festival of colours – Holi — will be celebrated on March 4.

Also Read | How to create your Holi look with Gemini?

Choti Holi wishes 2026 As many celebrate Choti Holi today on the day of Holika Dahan, here are some specially curated wishes greetings, messages, GIFs and images to share with your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Choti Holi images 2026

View full Image Happy Choti Holi 2026: Wishing you joy and positivity this Choti Holi ( Pexels )

View full Image Let love and laughter colour your world. Happy Choti Holi 2026 ( PTI )

View full Image Happy Choti Holi 2026: Wishing you endless smiles this Choti Holi ( Pexels )