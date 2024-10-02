Chris Brown’s abuse allegations and legal battles to feature in upcoming documentary. Know when, where to watch

A new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence is set to debut on Investigation Discovery (ID) which will delve into the singer's long history of alleged abuse and various legal battles.

Givings insights on the documentary, ID states, “CHRIS BROWN: A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE charts Chris Brown’s past all the way back to his troubled childhood, explores the lasting impact of the cycle of abuse, and poses the question: how does a man with such a violent public record maintain his superstar status? With expert and cultural commentary layered throughout, the documentary provides thoughtful reflections into each survivor’s experience and the psychological destruction in the aftermath of their abuse.”