Chris Martin pokes fun at ‘Kiss Cam’ scandal before helping fan propose at Coldplay concert: 'Are you real people?'

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin turned a fan proposal into a lighthearted spectacle during the band’s London concert, while cheekily referencing the recent “kiss cam” scandal that made headlines across the world.

When a fan in the crowd held up a sign asking for help in proposing to his girlfriend, Martin first carried out what he called “basic security checks” before letting the moment unfold. “Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner? OK,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience. He added with mock seriousness, “Are you cousins or siblings or anything weird like that? Are you AI? Are you real people?”

The playful remarks were a nod to the viral incident at Coldplay’s Boston show earlier this year, where Andy Byron, CEO of New York-based tech firm Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, were caught being affectionate on camera. The clip sparked speculation when the pair quickly pulled apart, leading to memes and even a tongue-in-cheek advertisement featuring Gwyneth Paltrow-- Martin’s former wife-- as a spokesperson for Astronomer.

Despite the media frenzy, Martin has kept the tradition alive. Known as the “Jumbotron Song,” the segment features the singer improvising lyrics about fans who appear on the big screen. Unlike a typical kiss cam, the focus is on interaction rather than on-screen kisses.

Addressing the controversy during a recent show in Hull, England, Martin made it clear that the band had no plans to stop. “Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you,” he told fans.

