Catch the latest OTT releases like Singham Again, Gladiator II, and Squid Game Season 2, along with a documentary on a superfan. These captivating titles promise action and intrigue, ideal for a holiday binge-watch.

Top 5 OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series were released on OTT this weekend-- December 20-22--making them perfect for a weekend binge-watch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch the latest OTT releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, and Disney+Hotstar.

Singham Again Singham Again, the latest instalment in Rohit Shetty's beloved action-packed cop universe, is the perfect watch for the holiday season. As Ajay Devgn reprises his role as DCP Bajirao Singham, joined by Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, this film is a mass entertainment for family time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film draws parallels to the Ramayana, with Singham and his allies confronting a mysterious antagonist to rescue his spouse. With high-octane action sequences and a compelling narrative, Singham Again has garnered significant box office success, becoming the world's third-highest-grossing film during its release weekend.

When and where to watch: December 27, Amazon Prime Video

Gladiator II Ridley Scott's iconic epic continues with Gladiator II as the film explores the aftermath of the first film. This historical drama introduces new characters and story arcs, keeping the grandeur and intensity intact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With breathtaking visuals, a compelling script, and emotional depth, the sequel honours the legacy of its predecessor while adding fresh narratives.

When and where to watch: December 25, Amazon Prime Video

Squid Game Season 2 Squid Game Season 2 is back with player 456, Gi-hun, as he re-enters the deadly and mysterious games. Building on the suspense and intrigue of the first season, the new installment delves deeper into the psychological and social dynamics of the contestants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With gripping twists and a dark, dystopian narrative, this season promises to explore new depths of survival and morality, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

When and where to watch: December 26, Netflix

ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chief's Clothing This documentary delves into the intriguing life of Babudar, a Kansas City Chiefs superfan known for his wolf costume. The film uncovers his secret life, including a series of bank robberies across the Midwest, featuring interviews that provide an inside look into his arrest and double life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When and where to watch: December 24, Amazon Prime Video

Doctor Who - Joy to the World Doctor Who's special episode follows Joy as she discovers a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, leading to adventures filled with danger, dinosaurs, and the Doctor. Set around Christmas, it promises festive excitement for fans of the series.