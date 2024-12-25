Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a festive photo on Christmas 2024, depicting a Sikh man with children as Santa. His post garnered praise for showcasing Indian culture and nostalgia, linking it to previous similar posts from 2016 and 2017 that also celebrated unique representations of Santa.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra posted a picture on social media to celebrate Christmas 2024. "I will never tire of sharing this pic every Christmas..." he wrote.

The photo shows a Sikh man riding a rickshaw comprising many children dressed as Santa.

Mahindra's social media post attracted many enthusiastic remarks.

“One of the best pictures to describe Indian culture. We love to celebrate any festival which brings joy, happiness, love and hope to our lives," wrote one user.

“This is how we used to go to primary school in the 1980s in Punjab," came from another.

"We need this type of Santa in our surroundings," commented one social media user while another wrote, "This is actually the actual picture of Punjab. You should ask a friend from Punjab. Your eyes will be opened. Anyway, you have the correct picture."

“Sir. Time for you to be the Santa and gift us Thar Roxx for free," quipped one user.

Anand Mahindra's 2016 post This is not the first “Sikh Santa" post for Anand Mahindra on Christmas. In 2016, he posted a Sikh child dressed as Santa Claus. Media reports revealed that the child was Rehras Singh Kukreja.

He wrote, "When I finally have grandchildren, this happy guy is the first Santa I want them to see. 'Sadda Sardar Santa.' Merry Christmas, everyone…"

“Ha ha ha ha...quite agree to that...But grandchildren might get confused." one user reacted. One social media user, in their reply, shared a photograph of a child dressed as Santa inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Anand Mahindra's 2017 post In 2017, Anand Mahindra shared a post where Santa Claus was seen doing yoga in different postures.

"A white bearded, generously sized individual dressed in a strange red outfit joined me as I did my suryanamaskars this morning. He was pretty flexible despite his rather large belly..Merry Christmas to you all…" the business mogul wrote that year.