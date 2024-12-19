Explore the joy of Christmas with our curated list of the top 10 carols and jingles! From Frosty's magical adventures to the heartfelt melodies celebrating the birth of Jesus, discover the songs that bring warmth and unity to the festive season.

Christmas, celebrated on December 25 each year, is a Christian holiday that combines religious significance with cultural traditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From family gatherings and gift exchanges to the joy of singing carols and decorating homes, the season is a time of warmth, love, and generosity, bringing people together to celebrate unity and goodwill.

Here are the top 10 Christmas carols and jingles that have become timeless favourites: Silent Night Silent Night, originally a German poem written by pastor Joseph Franz Mohr, is now a Christmas staple to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Jingle Bells Jingle Bells, the fun and upbeat song, has become synonymous with Christmas festivities. Originally written by James S Pierpont in 1857, at least 17 versions of Jingle Bells are currently available. Interestingly enough, the song was intended to be used on Thanksgiving Day.

Joy to the World Joy to the World is a jubilant carol that spreads the message of joy and celebration. Written in 1719 by English minister and hymnist Isaac Watts, it is an apt hymn to celebrate the Second Coming.

O Holy Night A deeply moving carol, O Holy Night, captures the reverence of the Christmas story. Written by French poet Placide Cappeau in 1847, it was set to music by Adolphe Adamand.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" is an English Christmas carol praising the birth of Christ. It first appeared in John Wesley's 1739 collection Hymns and Sacred Poems, but Charles Wesley originally wrote it as “Hymn for Christmas Day."