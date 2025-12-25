Christmas 2025: Joy of Jesus! Your festive checklist—Top churches to visit today in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru

Merry Christmas! People are celebrating today by lighting candles in churches, singing carols, offering prayers, and honouring the birth of Jesus Christ. If you're planning to visit churches with friends, here are some top ones to explore in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Across the country, cities sparkle with lights, bells, and wreaths, filling the air with festive cheer. Shop windows are adorned with Santa Claus's sleighs, bells, decorative wreaths, sparkling stars, and Christmas trees. The nation is alive with holiday spirit and shared joy as preparations for the celebrations continue.

Advertisement

Check churches in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi today: Churches in Kolkata Kolkata, known for its rich colonial history and cultural diversity, is home to several stunning churches that blend architectural beauty with historical significance.

St. Paul's Cathedral: One of the most iconic landmarks in Kolkata, this Gothic Revival cathedral was completed in 1847 and is the largest in the city. It's famous for its towering spire, stained glass windows, and beautiful gardens. Located near the Victoria Memorial, it's a peaceful spot, especially during Christmas.

Also Read | Christmas cheers for flyers! Navi Mumbai Airport starts flight ops today

St. John's Church: Built in 1787, this is one of Kolkata's oldest churches and a key colonial-era site. It features neoclassical architecture, Johann Zoffany's famous "Last Supper" painting, Job Charnock's mausoleum (considered the founder of Kolkata), and the Black Hole of Calcutta memorial.

Advertisement

Armenian Church of the Holy Nazareth: Dating back to 1724 (originally built in 1688), this is among the oldest churches in Kolkata, reflecting the Armenian community's long presence. Its serene courtyard, ancient tombstones, and elegant clock tower make it a hidden gem in Burrabazar.

Churches to visit in New Delhi Sacred Heart Cathedral: One of the largest and most prominent Catholic churches in Delhi, built in the 1930s with Italian-inspired architecture, marble altars, and beautiful stained glass. Located near Connaught Place, it's a bustling hub for Christmas celebrations.

St. James' Church (Skinner's Church): Delhi's oldest church, consecrated in 1836 by Colonel James Skinner. This Anglican gem features a Renaissance-style dome, ornate interiors, and historical plaques— a true colonial masterpiece near Kashmiri Gate.

New Delhi: People visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Christmas eve, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI12_24_2025_000490B)

Cathedral Church of the Redemption: Known as the "Viceroy's Church," built in 1931 near Rashtrapati Bhavan. Its elegant curved design keeps it cool naturally, with stunning stained glass and a peaceful lawn—perfect for quiet reflection.

Advertisement

St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral (Hauz Khas): A beautiful Syrian Orthodox church established in the mid-20th century, serving Delhi's Malayali Christian community. Its modern yet traditional design offers a tranquil escape in South Delhi.

Churches in Bangalore Bengaluru has a vibrant Christian heritage with beautiful historic and modern churches. Check list here:

St. Mary's Basilica: The oldest church in Bengaluru, elevated to basilica status in 1973. This Gothic-style marvel in Shivajinagar is renowned for its grand St. Mary's Feast in September and its beautiful interiors—a must-visit for its historical significance and serene ambience.

Infant Jesus Church: One of the most popular shrines in the city, located in Viveknagar. Devotees flock here every Thursday for miracles attributed to the Infant Jesus—known for its modern design, peaceful grounds, and vibrant prayer services.

Advertisement

Bengaluru: People gather at a church on the eve of the Christmas festival, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_24_2025_000577A)

St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral: The main Catholic cathedral in Bengaluru, on St. John's Church Road, with elegant colonial architecture, tall spires, and stained glass windows. It's the seat of the Archbishop and a central spot for major religious events.

St. Mark's Cathedral: An Anglican cathedral on MG Road, founded in 1808 and completed in 1812. With its classic dome, stained glass, and pipe organ, it's one of Bengaluru's oldest Protestant churches and a peaceful oasis in the bustling area.

Advertisement

Churches in Mumbai Mumbai has a fascinating array of historic churches influenced by Portuguese, British, and local Catholic traditions.

Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount (Mount Mary Church): This iconic basilica in Bandra is one of Mumbai's most famous, perched on a hillock with stunning sea views. Devotees visit year-round, but it's especially vibrant during the Bandra Fair in September. The interiors are serene and ornate.

Afghan Church (Church of St. John the Evangelist): A striking Gothic Revival memorial in Colaba, built in the 19th century to honour British soldiers from the Afghan wars. Its tall spire, stained glass, and peaceful gardens make it a hidden architectural treasure in South Mumbai.

Mumbai: People gather for a midnight mass on the eve of the Christmas festival, at Orlem Church, Malad, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_24_2025_000572A)

St. Michael's Church: One of the oldest Catholic churches in Mumbai, dating back to the 16th century Portuguese era in Mahim. It's a simple yet historic site, known for its novena devotions and role in the city's early Christian history.

Advertisement

Christmas, observed on December 25th each year, is a time of happiness, compassion, and togetherness. It commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and spreads a message of peace, love, and harmony.