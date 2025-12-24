Christmas 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp gifs, images, to share with friends and family

Christmas 2025: Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, is a festival wrapped in warmth and joy as even the busiest people take a pause to make space for gratitude and togetherness.
It is the time of year when homes glow with fairy lights and beautifully adorned Christmas trees, and streets are filled with a joyful air and carols.
As the spirit of Christmas fills the air, here’s a collection of heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp GIFs, and images to share with your loved ones for a joyful Christmas 2025: