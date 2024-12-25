NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are currently on a prolonged mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), have become the subject of fresh conspiracy theories following their festive Christmas update. A video featuring the pair in Santa hats and holiday attire sparked widespread speculation on social media about the mission’s circumstances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a holiday-themed update, NASA shared images of Williams and Wilmore wearing Christmas hats and preparing to celebrate aboard the ISS. Having already marked Thanksgiving in space, the astronauts are set to enjoy their Christmas and New Year celebrations far from Earth. This festive cheer comes amid significant delays to their originally planned eight-day mission, which has now stretched into a yearlong stay.

The mission's extended timeline, pushed back to Spring 2025, has fueled speculation and heated discussions online. While some conspiracy theories have previously focused on concerns like weight loss, the latest updates have led to fresh doubts, including questions about the astronauts' holiday decorations.

Social Media Speculation Social media users, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the mission. “Did they take Santa hats with them before they launched?" one user questioned. Another added, “These are the same guys who went up for an eight-day mission in June?"

The doubts did not stop there. Some users claimed the updates were staged, suggesting the videos and images were filmed in a studio. One user commented, “It’s all one big show," reigniting long-standing conspiracy theories about space missions.

In response to the online speculation, NASA clarified that the holiday decorations and festive items were part of a SpaceX cargo delivery in late November. The three-ton shipment included food supplies, gifts, and Christmas-themed items like hats and a tree for the astronauts aboard the ISS.

This type of resupply mission is a routine operation for NASA. The delivery contained traditional holiday fare such as ham, turkey, and pies, along with other essentials for the astronauts and cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS.