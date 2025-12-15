Christmas party indulgence that nearly cost a 39-year-old his heart, doctor reveals

As the festive season brings a surge in parties, late nights and indulgence, doctors are warning that even a one-time lapse in judgement can have serious, sometimes irreversible, health consequences. A Canadian emergency physician has shared a chilling case from last Christmas to highlight how recreational drug use — even among otherwise healthy adults — can trigger life-threatening heart damage.

Dr Jeff Yoo, an emergency medicine specialist at Providence Health Care and a clinical instructor at the University of British Columbia, recently took to Instagram to describe how a seemingly harmless holiday decision landed a 39-year-old man in the cardiac intensive care unit with acute heart failure.

From celebration to medical emergency Recalling the incident from last year, Dr Yoo said the man had attended a Christmas party and decided to experiment with cocaine. He was not a habitual user and had no known medical conditions, no history of heart disease, and was not on any medication.

Within a short time, however, the situation spiralled. The man developed intense chest pain, began vomiting and was drenched in sweat. By the time he arrived at the emergency department, his blood pressure had dropped dangerously low, and he appeared pale and critically unwell.

An initial ECG suggested a major heart attack, showing changes typically associated with a catastrophic cardiac event. Acting on the findings, doctors immediately activated emergency heart attack protocols and rushed the patient to the catheterisation lab.

No blocked arteries, but severe heart damage Surprisingly, further tests revealed no blockages or plaque in the coronary arteries — the usual cause of a heart attack. Despite this, blood tests showed extensive injury to the heart muscle. The man was admitted to the cardiac ICU and diagnosed with severe acute heart failure.

Dr Yoo explained that while the ECG mimicked a classic heart attack, the damage was caused by a condition known as coronary artery vasospasm — a sudden tightening of the blood vessels supplying the heart.

Why cocaine can damage the heart even once According to Dr Yoo, cocaine is a powerful stimulant that pushes the body into an extreme “fight or flight” state. This response causes blood vessels throughout the body to constrict sharply. In some cases, the coronary arteries can clamp down so severely that blood flow to the heart muscle is cut off, leading to damage similar to that caused by a heart attack — even when the arteries are otherwise healthy.

He emphasised that such cases are more common in emergency rooms than people realise, and they are not always linked to contaminated drugs. Cocaine itself, he said, carries an inherent and serious risk to the heart.