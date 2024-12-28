A tragic house fire on Christmas Day claimed the life of a California man, who was reportedly searching for an engagement ring he planned to use for a New Year’s Eve proposal.

Emergency crews in Oakland responded to a fire on the 3500 block of Oak Knoll Boulevard early on December 25, as reported by KTVU. Firefighters discovered the victim unconscious while searching the residence.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Steven Weatherford Jr., according to his family, broadcast stations KTVU and KGO reported.

Family members disclosed that Weatherford was searching for an engagement ring amid the smoke and flames. He intended to propose to his girlfriend, LaShante Mayo, later that week on New Year’s Eve.

Mayo, grieving the loss, shared her feelings with KTVU, saying her late partner “was truly the best person you could ever meet.”

“He loved his family, his friends, everybody so much,” she added, admitting that she only learned of his proposal plan after the devastating fire.

Weatherford, who resided in Antioch, had been staying at his father’s home in Oakland at the time of the incident. His aunt, Eunice Smith, recounted the frantic moments before his tragic death:

“He was trying to save everybody, make sure everybody was out of the house. He may not have known they all went out the back,” Smith said, as quoted by KGO.

Another relative reportedly called out for him as he struggled inside the home. "They were calling, ‘Steven! Steven! Come out! Come out!’ and they heard him screaming. And he never made it out,” Smith said.

According to Michael Hunt of the Oakland Fire Department, the fire is believed to have started accidentally. Fundraising efforts through a neighborhood GoFundMe campaign have raised over $16,000 to assist Weatherford's family with funeral expenses and immediate financial needs.