Christopher Nolan rejects Matt Damon's 'defeatist' outlook on the future of cinema after making The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has offered a measured but optimistic response to Matt Damon's comments on the future of big-budget filmmaking, saying he does not share the actor's belief that films on the scale of The Odyssey may soon become a thing of the past.

Christopher Nolan offers his take on Matt Damon's recent take on the huge scale of filmmaking Damon, who stars in Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, recently reflected on the experience of making the epic film, describing it as a reminder of an era of filmmaking he fears is disappearing.

The actor said he was overcome with nostalgia during production and said, "because it felt like the movies when I started working — and I know that that's going away."

Damon continued by expressing concern that productions of such ambition could become increasingly rare. "I knew that this was the last chance I was going to have to do something like this," said the 'Good Will Hunting' actor.

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He added, "I don't think people are going to be given the resources to shoot movies that way for much longer."

The comments referred to Nolan's characteristically ambitious approach to filmmaking. The Odyssey has been shot across multiple countries using practical locations, large-scale sets and thousands of extras, continuing the director's long-standing preference for practical filmmaking over extensive computer-generated imagery. The production is also being filmed largely with IMAX cameras, maintaining Nolan's commitment to large-format cinema and immersive theatrical experiences.

Responding to Damon's remarks, Nolan acknowledged that he understood what the actor meant but said he fundamentally disagreed with the broader conclusion.

"I think I know what Damon was driving at, because it does seem like a long time since somebody made a film like this in this type of way, where you travel the world, get together a cast of thousands and so on," Nolan said. "But there's a defeatist aspect of viewing it that way that I don't agree with. I think cinema is vital and essential and continues to transform itself — we've got all these great new young voices in movies, making the medium their own and moving it forward."

Nolan's response reflects his long-held belief in the enduring appeal of theatrical cinema, even as the industry continues to adapt to streaming platforms, changing audience habits and evolving production models.

Throughout his career, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker has championed practical filmmaking, large-format exhibition and the communal experience of watching films in cinemas.

The Odyssey, based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, boasts one of Nolan's most star-studded ensembles to date, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and Mia Goth.