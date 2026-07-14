Christopher Nolan rejects Matt Damon's 'defeatist' outlook on the future of cinema after making The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan has offered a measured but optimistic response to Matt Damon's comments on the future of big-budget filmmaking, saying he does not share the actor's belief that films on the scale of The Odyssey may soon become a thing of the past.

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Christopher Nolan offers his take on Matt Damon's recent take on the huge scale of filmmaking Damon, who stars in Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, recently reflected on the experience of making the epic film, describing it as a reminder of an era of filmmaking he fears is disappearing.

The actor said he was overcome with nostalgia during production and said, "because it felt like the movies when I started working — and I know that that's going away."

Damon continued by expressing concern that productions of such ambition could become increasingly rare. "I knew that this was the last chance I was going to have to do something like this," said the 'Good Will Hunting' actor.

Also Read | Sunhil Sippy reveals what Christopher Nolan did before The Odyssey premiere

He added, "I don't think people are going to be given the resources to shoot movies that way for much longer."

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The comments referred to Nolan's characteristically ambitious approach to filmmaking. The Odyssey has been shot across multiple countries using practical locations, large-scale sets and thousands of extras, continuing the director's long-standing preference for practical filmmaking over extensive computer-generated imagery. The production is also being filmed largely with IMAX cameras, maintaining Nolan's commitment to large-format cinema and immersive theatrical experiences.

Responding to Damon's remarks, Nolan acknowledged that he understood what the actor meant but said he fundamentally disagreed with the broader conclusion.

"I think I know what Damon was driving at, because it does seem like a long time since somebody made a film like this in this type of way, where you travel the world, get together a cast of thousands and so on," Nolan said. "But there's a defeatist aspect of viewing it that way that I don't agree with. I think cinema is vital and essential and continues to transform itself — we've got all these great new young voices in movies, making the medium their own and moving it forward."

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Nolan's response reflects his long-held belief in the enduring appeal of theatrical cinema, even as the industry continues to adapt to streaming platforms, changing audience habits and evolving production models.

Throughout his career, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker has championed practical filmmaking, large-format exhibition and the communal experience of watching films in cinemas.

The Odyssey, based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, boasts one of Nolan's most star-studded ensembles to date, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, and Mia Goth.

The film is scheduled for release in 17 July 2026 and is widely expected to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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