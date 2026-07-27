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Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey leaked on X, pirated copy gains more than 2 million views

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has been hit by a major online piracy incident after a high-quality copy of the film was shared on X.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated27 Jul 2026, 07:42 PM IST
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This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Christopher Nolan, center, with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on set of 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Christopher Nolan, center, with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema on set of 'The Odyssey.' (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)(Universal Pictures via AP)
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A high-quality pirated copy of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was briefly circulated on X over the weekend, reaching more than 2.1 million views within hours before the account responsible was suspended and the film was removed following copyright action.

The Odyssey gets leaked on X, garners 2 million views

According to Variety, an X post containing a high-quality version of the film accumulated 2.1 million views in approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The post was later replaced by a copyright takedown notice, while the account that had shared the unauthorised copy was suspended.

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Also Read | Christopher Nolan says The Odyssey has reignited his interest in making horror film

The incident comes as The Odyssey continues to draw strong audiences in cinemas, despite Nolan’s long-standing emphasis on experiencing the film on the biggest screen possible. The director shot the entire three-hour epic on 70mm film, a large-format medium that offers high resolution and is particularly suited to giant Imax screens.

Universal, which distributed the film, confirmed that it had moved swiftly to remove the unauthorised copy and warned that it would pursue further action to protect the film.

"We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," read the statement.

Also Read | The Odyssey proves why India urgently needs an IMAX 70mm screen

The leak also prompted reactions from users on X, with one account joking: "The full odyssey movie in a tweet, as nolan intended," one user joked.

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More about the film

The Odyssey adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic, following Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he undertakes a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures and formidable challenges while striving to reunite with his wife, Penelope.

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway portraying Penelope. The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film has been produced by Nolan alongside his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.

Development on the project began in March 2024, when Nolan started writing the screenplay. By October that year, Universal Pictures had secured the film, before officially announcing the project in December.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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