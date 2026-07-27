Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey leaked on X, pirated copy gains more than 2 million views

A high-quality pirated copy of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was briefly circulated on X over the weekend, reaching more than 2.1 million views within hours before the account responsible was suspended and the film was removed following copyright action.
According to Variety, an X post containing a high-quality version of the film accumulated 2.1 million views in approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday. The post was later replaced by a copyright takedown notice, while the account that had shared the unauthorised copy was suspended.
The incident comes as The Odyssey continues to draw strong audiences in cinemas, despite Nolan’s long-standing emphasis on experiencing the film on the biggest screen possible. The director shot the entire three-hour epic on 70mm film, a large-format medium that offers high resolution and is particularly suited to giant Imax screens.
Universal, which distributed the film, confirmed that it had moved swiftly to remove the unauthorised copy and warned that it would pursue further action to protect the film.
"We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," read the statement.
The leak also prompted reactions from users on X, with one account joking: "The full odyssey movie in a tweet, as nolan intended," one user joked.
The Odyssey adapts Homer's ancient Greek epic, following Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he undertakes a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures and formidable challenges while striving to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway portraying Penelope. The ensemble cast also features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film has been produced by Nolan alongside his wife Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner.
Development on the project began in March 2024, when Nolan started writing the screenplay. By October that year, Universal Pictures had secured the film, before officially announcing the project in December.