Christopher Nolan says young audiences are rejecting 'AI slop' and embracing handcrafted cinema

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan believes younger audiences are increasingly turning away from AI-generated content and instead embracing films driven by human creativity, pointing to the recent success of Backrooms and Obsession as evidence that cinema continues to evolve rather than decline.

Christopher Nolan: Younger audiences are rejecting AI slop Speaking to The Telegraph, Nolan dismissed the long-held argument that younger viewers no longer have the attention span for ambitious, slow-burning films. Instead, he said recent box office successes suggest audiences are seeking originality and immersive storytelling.

Nolan cited two of the year's surprise hits, Backrooms and Obsession, as examples. He said, “This is why I never bought into the arguments that young audiences’ attention spans are too fried to enjoy a three-hour Greek epic. Those films are so mysterious and ruminative. I mean, parts of ‘Backrooms’ are like David Lynch at his most obscure. And yet young people can’t get enough of them.”

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The filmmaker also took aim at the growing enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence in creative industries, arguing that public opinion — particularly among younger generations — has moved in the opposite direction.

“I’ve never seen a more rapid wholesale dismissal of a supposedly foundational jump in technology in my lifetime,” Nolan said about AI. “So much energy has been expended on bringing in AI, but if you look at that generation’s reaction, they’re utterly rejecting it.”

Expanding on that view, Nolan said his own children have been quick to recognise and dismiss AI-generated material.

Nolan shed light on how his own children’s “judgment of AI slop has been immediate and harsh. They see it for what it is very quickly – and it’s much easier for them to identify it, because it grew out of an online world they know really well. And while that doesn’t mean that every aspect of the technology is useless or meaningless, in filmmaking it’s hitting at exactly the wrong time. After years of driving towards heavily virtual environments, we’re seeing a renewed interest in more tactile, more real forms of storytelling.”

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The director reiterated those concerns in an interview with AFP, arguing that while artificial intelligence has been widely embraced by investors and technology companies, audiences have not responded with the same enthusiasm.

The Oscar-winning artiste added, “The interesting thing with AI is I’ve never seen a technology that’s been so successfully adopted by Wall Street and by investors and by tech companies that the public has so thoroughly rejected. It’s just sort of an odd thing. Young people in particular, they coined this term ‘AI slop.’ There’s a sort of disdain for things AI… I think the idea that it replaces human beings wholesale and human creativity, to me it’s a nonsense.”

Nolan has long championed practical filmmaking, large-format photography and the theatrical experience, often favouring real locations and in-camera effects over extensive digital techniques. His latest comments come as the film industry continues to debate the role of artificial intelligence in screenwriting, visual effects and production workflows.

The director is currently preparing for the release of The Odyssey, his adaptation of Homer's epic poem.