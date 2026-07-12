Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon drop by Mumbai cafe for chai, staff says ‘baad mein Google kiya’

What began as an ordinary evening at one of Mumbai's oldest cafes soon turned into a memorable experience after acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon stopped by for tea and snacks.

The trio visited the 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House in Colaba on Saturday evening while in India for the promotions of The Odyssey. Owned by Ilyaas Choudhary and Aamir Choudhary, the iconic cafe welcomed the international guests for a brief visit that quickly drew the attention of onlookers.

Check out the video of their visit to the Mumbai cafe

A quiet evening turns into a star-studded surprise While the arrival of Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon has since become a talking point, the staff at Olympia Coffee House initially had no idea who they were serving.

According to the cafe's manager, preparations began much earlier in the day after members of the guests' team arrived at the establishment.

Speaking to HT City, Olympia Coffee House manager Inayat Maredia recalled, “Unn teenon ke guests jo the, voh pehle 2:30 baje naashte ke liye aaye, uske baad se voh khade the baahar hi cafe ke. Humko toh pata bhi nahi tha ki jinki voh wait kar rahe hain, voh itne bade hain. Baad mein jab Google kiya toh maloom padha ki Tom Spider Man wale actor hain.”

'Baad mein Google kiya': Manager recalls discovering Tom Holland is Spider-Man It was only after the trio arrived around 6 pm that the atmosphere outside the cafe began to change. As crowds started gathering, the staff realised they were hosting some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Maredia said Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon kept their order simple despite the growing excitement around them.

"The three of them came. Chai peeya, bun maska khaaya, very light snacks. Zyaada der nahi ruke kyunki bheed bahot aa gayi thi. Bodyguards aaye the, police thi. 10-15 minutes se zyaada nahi ruke," he shared.

According to the manager, the presence of security personnel and police became more noticeable as people gathered outside the cafe after recognising the visitors. The Hollywood stars stayed for only about 10 to 15 minutes before leaving.

Hollywood stars keep it simple with chai and bun maska Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon are currently in India in connection with The Odyssey. A fan screening of the film was held on Friday, followed by its premiere on Saturday night.

The Odyssey is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.