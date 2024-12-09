Chunky Panday, the 62-year-old actor, faced several ups and downs over the years but determined, he stuck through everything to keep himself relevant. The husband of Bhavana Panday and father of Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday, made some inside revelations to Curly Tales about his career.

In an interview, the Housefull (2010) actor said that he made his debut in the Bollywood film industry in 1987, a year after Govinda's debut with Love 86. Giving a glimpse of how his star phase faded, he said, "In 1988, 89, and 90, we had Aamir, Salman, and Shah Rukh making their debuts. In subsequent years, we also had Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar starting. So, my honeymoon phase lasted just one year.”

The realistic actor noted that he was doing a musical chair of multi-starrers but didn’t have a chair when the music stopped. He further went on to describe what motivated him and how he developed the urge to relaunch his career in Hindi cinema.

Narrating an incident that happened at a wedding, he said, “A small boy came and asked if I was actually a hero. I told him to ask his mother about me. But then I realised I had to win that kid’s heart with my films. I wanted to appeal to children. That is why I did films like Housefull."

Although he asserted that he isn't regretful about his cinema career, he mentioned that he didn’t know how to choose projects properly while other co-acter were smarter in selecting roles and phasing out their films. “I hadn’t seen so much money. And those were the times when you used to showboat about the number of films you were working on," Curly Tales quoted Chunky Panday as saying.

Pointing to the episode of lowest phase in his life, “It was 1996, and some of my money was locked in a real estate deal." This was the time when he suffered a financial crisis, he said that he didn’t even have money to buy alcohol for the party he had organised.