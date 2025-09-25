‘Chup chap baithi reh...’: Uber driver abuses women passengers, threatens them with rod in Noida | Viral video

In a shocking video going viral on social media, an Uber driver allegedly abused and threatened five women passengers with a rod in Noida.

Advertisement

According to the video Sapna Gupta shared on Instagram, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 24, in Noida. She and her four friends hailed a cab from the Botanical Garden metro station to their office in Sector 128, Noida.

Gupta said that they were following their usual route to the office and had asked the cab driver to take the underpass instead of the U-turn due to heavy traffic. “We even requested him multiple times not to take the U-turn, but he still took that route.”

However, things took a scary turn when the women began complaining of his non-compliance, saying, “bhaiya aapne kyu le liya idhar se, ab hum fas jayenge traffic m. (Why did you not take the other route. Now we'll get stuck in traffic).”

Advertisement

Suddenly, Gupta said, the driver began speaking very rudely without any provocation. “Chup chap se baithi reh jo maps pr dikha raha h vahi se leke jauga. (Sit quietly. I will only follow the route shown on maps),” the driver said.

After a to-and-fro exchange between the driver and the women, who requested him to talk politely, the driver allegedly began hurling abuses at the group.

“Then he started saying things like Ki tu ‘S**li tu kon hai mujhe batane wali teri Aukaat kya hai,tere jesi 10 rakhi hai mere paas kaam krne ke liye, 12-13 gadiyan chalti hain meri’ and continued abusing us,” Gupta wrote.

When the women threatened to report him to the police for abusing them, the driver continued to abuse them, and said, “Jo baski ho vo karwa le, jaa fasi lagwale mujhe. (Do whatever you can. Get me hanged).”

Advertisement

Gupta claimed that the Uber driver got very aggressive and was about to hit her. “I was sitting right beside him. We asked him to pull the car to the side so we could get off.”

Also Read | Female Uber driver's story of resilience melts hearts on Internet

However, the argument spilled on the road when the driver pushed the woman out of the car and demanded them to pay the fare.

“He said ‘tum logo toh ko mai batata hu’ when I was stepping out of the car, he pushed me saying ‘nikal yahan se aur paise de (Get out and pay)’,” Gupta wrote.

However, when the women refused to pay, he reportedly parked the car, and took out a white rod from the trunk of his car, saying: “Tu ruk, tujhe to m abhi batata hun, aaj tujhe maarke jail bhi jana pade to chala jaunga (You wait and watch. Even if I have to go to jail for murdering you.)”

Advertisement

Watch the terrifying video here:

Sapna Gupta shared that when the women began recording him, “he was still abusing, and he aggressively came after one of my friends who was recording.” “He came running to hit her and tried to snatch her phone,” she continued.

Advertisement

The women claimed that they tried contacting the police and the women's helpline, but got no response.

How did Uber respond? Uber India commented on Sapna Gupta's viral video and apologised for the driver's behaviour.

“We’re so sorry this happened. This behaviour is unacceptable, and we hope you’re okay,” the company said.

They also confirmed that their specialised team have “thoroughly investigated this incident” and contacted Sapna.